Max Michalanney says Josh Rachele is primed to have a massive impact as a midfielder this season

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during Adelaide's semi-final against Hawthorn on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE may have missed out on recruiting some midfield guns, but the Crows believe they have found one in-house who is ready to fire.

The Crows are increasingly bullish about Josh Rachele's potential to morph from a goalsneak into an on-ball weapon this season.

Adelaide chased renowned midfielders Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver in the last trade period but the duo joined Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney, respectively.

Rachele has been a standout across the pre-season among the Crows' midfield, evidenced by eye-catching ball-winning accompanied by four goals in a match simulation session last week.

"His move into the midfield has been super damaging," teammate Max Michalanney told reporters on Wednesday.

"You saw in the match simulation last week where he kicked four goals and had 20-odd touches - he is one to watch this year, he's going to be a dangerous player.

"Something that has always been part of his game is his elite foot skills.

"So having him around the footy through the middle, distributing through the midfield, has been something we have been working on. Hopefully he can dominate this year."

Max Michalanney and Josh Rachele leave the field after the R4 match between Adelaide and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval on April 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Imges/AFL Photos

Rachele, who has played 70 games across his first four seasons, had previously played as a forward with an occasional spurt on-ball.

The 22-year-old's output last season - when the Crows returned to the finals for the first since 2017 but bowed out in straight sets after finishing minor premiers - was hampered by a serious knee in July.

Rachele only returned for what ultimately was the Crows' last game, playing as a substitute in a home semi-final loss to Hawthorn.

The precocious talent appears earmarked for a dual midfield-forward role and was becoming increasingly recognised by teammates as a leader of the club.

"Just the maturity ... he's a real leader of our footy club now," Michalanney said.

"When he talks, boys listen.

"And he's a real role model for the young boys because he has got elite training standards and knows the game back to front.

"So he is someone we're leaning on for advice, and he's going to be a leader long-term."