St Kilda will head to the Tribunal this week ahead of its game against Essendon

Max King in action during the R2 match between St Kilda and Collingwood at the MCG on March 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA will join Essendon at the Tribunal this week as both clubs attempt to free their key forward for Saturday afternoon's game at Marvel Stadium.

Saints spearhead Max King picked up a one-match suspension for rough conduct in Thursday's emphatic victory over Collingwood, with the Saints on Monday confirming they will challenge the ban and look to free the 23-year-old to play the Bombers this weekend.

King collided with Magpie Finlay Macrae during the fourth quarter of the Saints' 15-point win over the reigning premiers, with the Match Review Officer grading the incident high contact, medium impact and careless conduct.

Max King has a received a one-match suspension for this incident involving Finlay Macrae.



Details: https://t.co/ZjQmDHH3XY pic.twitter.com/VWkm9dEk42 — AFL (@AFL) March 22, 2024

Vision from the match provided by the AFL shows King's raised forearm catching Macrae above the neck just after the Magpie disposed of the ball.

King was instrumental in the Saints' win, kicking three goals in the match. It's his first suspension in his 73 career games.

The Bombers will also head to the Tribunal this week after forward Peter Wright was sent directly to the Tribunal for his hit on Sydney's Harry Cunningham.

The Saints will already be without Mason Wood (broken collarbone, concussion) and Liam Henry (hamstring) for this weekend, with both players facing six weeks out.

King's teammate Jimmy Webster has five matches left of a seven-match suspension he received for a late, high hit on Jy Simpkin during the AAMI Community Series.

Both the Saints and Bombers head into the clash with a 1-1 record so far this season.