Harvey Gallagher is the round three AFL Rising Star nominee

Harvey Gallagher celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against West Coast in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs young gun Harvey Gallagher has been rewarded for his strong performance against West Coast, named the round three AFL Rising Star nominee.

Pick No.39 in the 2022 draft, Gallagher helped the Bulldogs thrash the Eagles by 76 points at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Gallagher, who made his AFL debut in round one, had 16 disposals and kicked two goals.

Playing on the wing, forward and in the midfield, Gallagher kicked two majors in the second quarter.

Gallagher is the Bulldogs' first Rising Star nominee since Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in round 19, 2022.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 ahead of facing Geelong in Gather Round on Saturday night.

2024 Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

Round one: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

Round two: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round three: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)