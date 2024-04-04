The Suns appear likely to regain Bailey Humphrey for their meeting with the Giants

Bailey Humphrey looks on during Gold Coast's clash against Adelaide in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BAILEY Humphrey is a good chance to add to Gold Coast's selection jumble after training strongly on Thursday morning.

Humphrey missed the Suns' last-start loss against the Western Bulldogs with a shoulder injury and was put through his paces at People First Stadium in humid conditions.

GATHER ROUND 2024 All you need to know about the Festival of Footy in SA

The second-year midfielder did a heap of contested work with Gold Coast's fitness staff before joining the main group in a 90-minute session.

His selection would add to what looms as a major shake-up ahead of facing Greater Western Sydney at Mt Barker on Sunday.

Co-captain Jarrod Witts has already been cleared to return from a groin injury, while the Suns have announced Ethan Read, Will Graham and Sam Clohesy will debut.

Malcolm Rosas jnr is also available after serving a one-match suspension.

Learn More 09:43

With coach Damien Hardwick attending to a personal matter – he will be at the helm on Sunday – assistant Shaun Grigg spoke to media prior to the main session.

Coming just one game after unleashing No.3 draft pick Jed Walter against the Bulldogs, Grigg said Gold Coast was still figuring out which players fitted where in Hardwick's system.

"We're still unsure of what the best mix is for our system," Grigg said.

"The fortunate thing … is we have a lot of depth on the list, which we're excited about.

"We've got a lot of players that can step in and play roles. We're looking for those players to step up and take opportunities and see where they fit within our system."

Aside from the new faces, players are continually being swung around, with Jack Lukosius going from forward to back, Alex Sexton starting the season in defence and Ben Long playing against the Bulldogs as a forward.

Graham and Clohesy will likely spend time between wing and half-back, while Read could spend time as a forward that backs up in the ruck.

"Our average games as a team are around that 90 mark, which is a good indication we're not that rebuilding team," Grigg said.

"We want to add some pieces and blood some youth … but they're getting picked because they're ready to play AFL and make an impact."