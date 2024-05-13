Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S Izak Rankine says his midfield move has sparked a career-best patch of form.

Rankine has been a standout in a middling season for the Crows, who have three wins, five losses and Sunday's draw against Brisbane.

The 24-year-old Rankine is regarded as among the most dangerous small forwards in the competition, and while his goal output this season is at a career-high 2.1 a game, his scoring has been accompanied by increasing midfield time as he becomes a double-edged weapon for the Crows.

Rankine is averaging more than 17 disposals a game, the best in his five years in the League.

Asked if his form was career-best, Rankine replied: "Yeah, definitely,"

"I have put a few good games together now," he told reporters on Monday.

"And I am at the age where I need to start playing a bit more consistently and become one of the leaders in the team.

"I haven't tried to change too much, I haven't tried to reinvent the wheel.

"(Just) stick to the process and get around the leaders and learn off 'Daws' (captain Jordan Dawson) and those older boys and really understand what it takes to play some good footy and do it consistently."

Adelaide sits in 12th spot on the ladder, two wins behind eighth-placed Collingwood, who it plays at the MCG on Saturday in a fixture eagerly anticipated by the Crows.

"The 'G is obviously a great stadium, a historical stadium - every time you go to the 'G it's always a special feeling and you want to play well," Rankine said.

"And I think as a team we do play well there.

"We're all pretty keen and excited to get over there against some good opposition and hopefully bring back four points."

Adelaide will be without defender Josh Worrell, who broke his left wrist against the Lions in a setback to his breakout season.

"He's obviously devastated," Rankine said of his 23-year-old teammate.

"He knows he has been playing good and building the trust and stringing together a few games, so it's a tough pill to swallow when you get injured like that."