Hugh McCluggage has signed a long-term deal with the Lions

Hugh McCluggage celebrates with fans after Brisbane defeated Melbourne at MCG in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE vice-captain Hugh McCluggage has turned his back on free agency, signing a seven-year deal to remain a Lion.

The club will officially announce the deal on Tuesday morning.

McCluggage was due to become a restricted free agent at season's end, but has signed on until the end of 2031, resisting big offers from clubs in his home state of Victoria.

The 26-year-old is in his eighth season at Brisbane after being taken with the third pick in the 2016 AFL Draft.

He has played 166 games and finished in the top three of the club's best and fairest the past five seasons, proving himself to be one of the competition's best ball-using midfielders.

Speaking to media last month, McCluggage gave every indication he would stay with Brisbane long-term.

"I love it here. I really enjoy playing footy with this group and living in Queensland," he said.

McCluggage was an integral part of Brisbane's rebuild, arriving alongside his great mate Jarrod Berry, just two months after Chris Fagan was appointed the club's coach.