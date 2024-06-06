Harley Reid fends off Ben Hobbs during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast's young superstar Harley Reid remains in no rush to extend beyond his initial three-year deal at the Eagles, despite settling in well throughout his first season in Western Australia.

Reid was among the maiden crop of draftees to secure three years as his first contract, with the AFL changing the rules last year to ensure the top 20 players picked in the national draft win extended contracts.

However, West Coast has still been extremely keen to extend last year's No.1 pick beyond 2026 as early as possible, with the talented teenager having already made a bright start to his budding career.

However, speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Reid's agent Nick Gieschen from Connors Sports Management said the Eagles youngster was keen to take things slowly at his new club.

"It is interesting given the AFL's change with the contract length going from two to three years for these first-round picks," Gieschen said.

"The way I look at it, he's really happy and he's settled in well. But, at the same time, there's no rush. I'm happy to keep chatting to West Coast and I have spoken to (Eagles list manager) Matt Clarke over the last couple of weeks.

"It's a timing thing. Harley needs to feel comfortable. He's still adjusting to life in Perth, so it'll play out when it plays out. We've got time and he's obviously playing good footy. We'll see where it takes us."

Reid has already enjoyed a series of dazzling displays throughout his maiden AFL campaign, including a three-goal performance in his first derby win over Fremantle and leading West Coast to other victories against Richmond and Melbourne.

However, despite the increasing hype and attention on Reid's game and his potential, Gieschen said rival clubs hadn't yet reached out around the prospect of luring the Tongala product back to Victoria.

"Not really," Gieschen said.

"People will call and basically say that he's going really well and ask how he's finding it, just like you ask me these questions. But there's nothing like that.

"They're all pretty respectful that he's a West Coast player and there's a lot of time to go. It's still early days."

Reid will be sidelined for the next fortnight, having earned a two-match suspension over the weekend after a dangerous tackle charge on fellow first-year player Darcy Wilson during last Saturday's defeat to St Kilda.

West Coast was unsuccessful in its attempts to appeal the ban at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night, with Reid – previously a raging favourite – now subsequently ineligible to win the Rising Star Award later in the year.

"It's obviously been a big few days for Harley," Gieschen said.

"It was a frustrating day on the weekend. At half-time, he would've gone in with the team up and him playing such good footy. Then, obviously, the incident happened and with the way the game ended it's disappointing.

"But that's the way it goes. He's got a couple of weeks off now, so hopefully he'll come back refreshed and hit the ground running again in the second half of the year."

However, despite that recent setback – which will mean three weeks without football for Reid, given the Eagles have a bye midway through his suspension – Gieschen said the youngster was thoroughly enjoying his football.

"It's been an amazing start to his time at West Coast," Gieschen said.

"He's dealt with it really well. He's obviously come out and played great footy and made such an immediate impact in the side. It's not always going to be easy. There are going to be good and bad weeks, ups and downs, but I think he's adjusted well and he's had great support from the club and his teammates.

"He's enjoying life over there and started what is hopefully going to be a really exciting career."