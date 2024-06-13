RICHMOND is favoured to beat Hawthorn and give Dustin Martin a 300th match to remember in what looms as one of the most intriguing games of the round.
With only six matches on this weekend, there's even less room for error as Damian Barrett attempts to hang on to his lead.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
The majority of our tipsters are picking the Tigers to get over the line against the in-form Hawks, while Brisbane, Sydney and Collingwood are overwhelming favourites to win.
Check out all the R14 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 39 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 78
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 40 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 4
Total: 76
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane - 26 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 3
Total: 74
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane - 31 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 2
Total: 74
KANE CORNES
Brisbane - 31 points
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 2
Total: 72
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - 22 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 2
Total: 72
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane – 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 3
Total: 72
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - 28 points
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 2
Total: 71
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane – 12 points
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 3
Total: 70
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - 26 points
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 2
Total: 68
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane – 45 points
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 2
Total: 67
TOTALS
Brisbane 11-0 St Kilda
Western Bulldogs 2-9 Fremantle
Richmond 7-4 Hawthorn
Adelaide 0-11 Sydney
North Melbourne 0-11 Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney 9-2 Port Adelaide
Byes: Gold Coast, Carlton, Geelong, Essendon, Melbourne, West Coast