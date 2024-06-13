Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

RICHMOND is favoured to beat Hawthorn and give Dustin Martin a 300th match to remember in what looms as one of the most intriguing games of the round.

With only six matches on this weekend, there's even less room for error as Damian Barrett attempts to hang on to his lead.

The majority of our tipsters are picking the Tigers to get over the line against the in-form Hawks, while Brisbane, Sydney and Collingwood are overwhelming favourites to win.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 39 points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 78

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 40 points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 4

Total: 76

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 26 points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 3

Total: 74

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 31 points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 2

Total: 74

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 31 points

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 2

Total: 72

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 22 points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 2

Total: 72

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 19 points

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 3

Total: 72

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 28 points

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 2

Total: 71

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane – 12 points

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 3

Total: 70

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 26 points

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 2

Total: 68

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane – 45 points

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 2

Total: 67

TOTALS

Brisbane 11-0 St Kilda

Western Bulldogs 2-9 Fremantle

Richmond 7-4 Hawthorn

Adelaide 0-11 Sydney

North Melbourne 0-11 Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney 9-2 Port Adelaide

Byes: Gold Coast, Carlton, Geelong, Essendon, Melbourne, West Coast