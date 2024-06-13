Cody Weightman is contracted to the end of next season but discussions have begun on a potential extension

Cody Weightman celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Gold Coast at Mars Stadium in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TALKS have opened on a new deal for Western Bulldogs forward Cody Weightman, as the Dogs look ahead to their 2025 contract group.

The Bulldogs are this year still in discussions on a long-term deal for restricted free agent Tim English, while they offered a two-year deal to midfielder Bailey Smith earlier this year.

Rival clubs expect Smith to be on the move at the end of the season, with Hawthorn and Geelong remaining among the clubs linked to the 23-year-old.

Small forward Weightman, who has been sidelined since round seven after undergoing elbow surgery, is contracted to the end of next season.

However discussions have begun on a potential extension, with his agent Scott Lucas, from Phoenix Management Group, saying there have been early talks on a new deal.

"We've had a brief chat with the Bulldogs and sometimes clubs are keen to lock away that talent in advance. We've had an early chat and there's no rush in a sense, because he is not out of contract until the end of next year," Lucas told AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable.

"But I think it's fair to say there's a willingness from both sides to explore sooner rather than later."

Weightman, a first-round pick for the Dogs in 2019 who has kicked 113 goals in 66 games, is two years away from free agency at the end of next season.

Captain Marcus Bontempelli will again become a free agent at the end of 2025, while emerging key forward Sam Darcy will also be out of contract at the end of next season for the Dogs.