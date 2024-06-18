Massimo D'Ambrosio's first season at Hawthorn marks him as one of the recruits of the year, writes Josh Gabelich

Massimo D'Ambrosio in action during Hawthorn's clash with Port Adelaide in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS the final deal on Deadline Day. One that was officially lodged seven minutes after the trade period ended, but submitted just in time to ensure Massimo D'Ambrosio could start enjoying his holiday in Airlie Beach.

Hawthorn had sensed an opportunity to pounce months out when Essendon held off extending its rookies until the end of the season. The Hawks offered a two-year deal and a spot on the senior list. By the time the Bombers countered with a one-year offer, which eventually became two years, D'Ambrosio wanted to move to Waverley Park.

D'Ambrosio could have walked to Hawthorn as a delisted free agent due to a player movement clause where second-year rookies who don't accept a third-year offer will be considered a delisted player.

It didn't come to that. Essendon relented in the end. The deal cost the Hawks pick No.61 (Essendon didn't use the pick, Geelong selected Oli Wiltshire) and a future fourth-round pick for a player who is proving to be the biggest steal of last year's trade period.

After playing eight games last year – he was the sub in his final four outings – for a total of 16 games after being selected by Essendon with pick No.3 in the 2022 Mid-Season Rookie Draft, D'Ambrosio has made a stunning start to life at Waverley Park, playing 13 of the first 14 games of 2024.

The 21-year-old reaches Hawthorn's mid-season bye rated by Champion Data as the No.2 wingman in the AFL behind Sydney star Errol Gulden, and ahead of Josh Daicos, who won the Copeland Trophy in a premiership season last year, as well as a maiden All-Australian blazer.

Highest-rated wingmen in 2024

Player Club Rating

Points Disposals Metres

Gained Score Inv. Errol Gulden SYD 15.9 27.5 603 8.2 Massimo D'Ambrosio HAW 10.6 20.5 332 4.0 Josh Daicos COL 10.0 24.6 425 4.9 Blake Acres CAR 9.8 22.4 409 4.5 Bailey Williams WB 9.6 20.5 364 4.2

D'Ambrosio was overlooked in his draft year after battling stress fractures with his back, but after winning four league best and fairest awards during his underage career with Point Cook in the Western Region Football League, he always appeared destined for bigger things.

Essendon recruited him to play at half-back after he burst out of the blocks to start to 2022 playing for the Western Jets and with Richmond's VFL side, but Sam Mitchell had a different role in mind.

After training on a wing all pre-season, D'Ambrosio collected a career-high 29 disposals first up against his old side in round one and has since registered at least 23 touches on five other occasions to play a role in Hawthorn's recovery from 0-5 to 7-7 at the bye.

Massimo D'Ambrosio in action during Hawthorn's clash with Gold Coast in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn has taken a mark inside 50 from 40 per cent of D'Ambrosio's entries this season, which is ranked No. 5 in the AFL of the 223 players who have had a least 20 kicks inside 50 this year.

Rookies seldom request moves, but D'Ambrosio's bold decision to move after less than 18 months has resulted in him being rated as the second most improved player in the AFL in 2024 behind Brownlow Medal favourite Isaac Heeney, just ahead of North Melbourne pair Charlie Comben and Tom Powell, with Coleman Medal contender Jake Waterman further behind.

Most improved Player Ratings, 2023-24

Player Club Ratings Jump Isaac Heeney SYD +8.4 Massimo D'Ambrosio HAW +6.9 Charlie Comben NM +6.9 Tom Powell NM +6.2 Jake Waterman WCE +5.7

Dual All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy has been the clear recruit of the year since moving from Melbourne to Sydney last October and could collect a third blazer come September. But beyond Grundy, D'Ambrosio is part of the next group that includes Essendon key defender Ben McKay, Sydney tagger James Jordon and Carlton midfielder Elijah Hollands.

Hawthorn missed out on McKay as well as Liam Henry and Esava Ratugolea, but the Hawks are proving to be one of the big winners from last year's trade period, along with Sydney and Essendon.

Mabior Chol has kicked 20.10 from 12 games while holding down the fort without Mitch Lewis. Jack Gunston kicked ten goals in his past three games before being subbed out on the weekend. Jack Ginnivan has kicked 15 goals while averaging 15.6 touches per game in a different role to the one he played at Collingwood. While Brandon Ryan and Jacob Koschitzke have barely played since being traded out.

Jack Ginnivan, Connor Macdonald, Dylan Moore and Massimo D'Ambrosio after Hawthorn's win over GWS in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But of all the players that arrived or departed Waverley Park last off-season, D'Ambrosio arrived with the smallest profile, in the most curious manner, but has well and truly exceeded expectations to date to give All-Australian selectors something to consider when they pick a 44-man squad.

Massimo D'Ambrosio wingman ratings