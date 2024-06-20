IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Can Carlton keep up their good form in front of 80,000 against Geelong?
- Damo says the Blues can win the flag, they just need to prove it
- Chris Scott fires up the bye discussion with 'mid-season shutdown' idea
- Justin Longmuir's public bake of his stats-hungry midfielders
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.