The Match Review findings from Friday night's round 15 game are in

Patrick Dangerfield looks dejected after Geelong's loss to Carlton at the MCG in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG superstar Patrick Dangerfield has been offered a one-match ban for his dangerous tackle on Sam Walsh during the Cats' loss to Carlton on Friday night.

Dangerfield pinned Walsh's arms in a tackle during which the Blue's head hit the ground, and is now set to miss Geelong's meeting with Essendon in round 16.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, leading to a one-match ban.

Dangerfield was playing his first game since round seven after being sidelined due to injury, and now faces being sidelined again.

He finished with 17 disposals and four clearances in the Cats' sixth loss in their past seven games.

Cats forward Gryan Miers can accept a fine for striking Lachlan Cowan.

Geelong fell to an 8-6 record after its run of poor form continued.