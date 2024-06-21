You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Aaron Cadman in action during the R14 match between GWS and Port Adelaide at Engie Stadium on June 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Standalone clubs Werribee (third) and Williamstown (sixth) headline a big Saturday in the VFL, with Gold Coast looking to push its way into the top 10 against Essendon, and GWS taking on Sydney in the local derby at Blacktown.

On Sunday, Geelong could take top spot - at least for this week, with Footscray on a bye - with victory over Port Melbourne, while Casey and North Melbourne also battle it out.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL, SANFL, WAFL and VFLW games you want to watch

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

It's a massive last round in the VFLW home and away season with finals places still up for grabs. Collingwood needs to beat top-of-the-ladder Williamstown and rely on Port Melbourne losing to third-placed Box Hill to force its way in, while North Melbourne hosts Western Bulldogs in another huge clash to decide their positions in the top six.

In the WAFL, Peel Thunder will look to maintain top spot on the ladder away to West Perth, with East Perth breathing down its neck as it travels to Swan Districts.

There are three games in the SANFL on Sunday, highlighted by West Adelaide's clash against Glenelg, while Sturt hosts North Adelaide in what's looming as a tight second half of the season.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 13

Saturday, June 22

Gold Coast v Essendon, People First Stadium, 11.05am AEST

Brisbane v Frankston, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney, Blacktown ISP, 11.05am AEST

Carlton v Southport, Ikon Park, 12.05pm AEST

Werribee v Williamstown, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 23

Coburg v Northern Bullants, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v North Melbourne, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Geelong, ETU Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 14

Saturday, June 22

Collingwood v Williamstown, Victoria Park, 11am AEST

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, Arden Street Oval, 2pm AEST

Essendon v Geelong, Windy Hill, 2.30pm AEST

Sunday, June 23

Casey Demons v Southern Saints, Casey Fields, 11.05am AEST

Port Melbourne v Box Hill, ETU Stadium, 11.30am AEST

Carlton v Darebin, Ikon Park, 2pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 11

Sunday, June 23

Norwood v Port Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Sturt v North Adelaide, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v Glenelg, Hisense Stadium, 2.30pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 12

Saturday, June 22

South Fremantle v West Coast, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v East Perth, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Claremont v Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

West Perth v Peel Thunder, Pentanet Stadium, 2.30pm AWST