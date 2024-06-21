STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.
Standalone clubs Werribee (third) and Williamstown (sixth) headline a big Saturday in the VFL, with Gold Coast looking to push its way into the top 10 against Essendon, and GWS taking on Sydney in the local derby at Blacktown.
On Sunday, Geelong could take top spot - at least for this week, with Footscray on a bye - with victory over Port Melbourne, while Casey and North Melbourne also battle it out.
It's a massive last round in the VFLW home and away season with finals places still up for grabs. Collingwood needs to beat top-of-the-ladder Williamstown and rely on Port Melbourne losing to third-placed Box Hill to force its way in, while North Melbourne hosts Western Bulldogs in another huge clash to decide their positions in the top six.
In the WAFL, Peel Thunder will look to maintain top spot on the ladder away to West Perth, with East Perth breathing down its neck as it travels to Swan Districts.
There are three games in the SANFL on Sunday, highlighted by West Adelaide's clash against Glenelg, while Sturt hosts North Adelaide in what's looming as a tight second half of the season.
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 13
Saturday, June 22
Gold Coast v Essendon, People First Stadium, 11.05am AEST
Brisbane v Frankston, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney, Blacktown ISP, 11.05am AEST
Carlton v Southport, Ikon Park, 12.05pm AEST
Werribee v Williamstown, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Sunday, June 23
Coburg v Northern Bullants, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST
Casey Demons v North Melbourne, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEST
Port Melbourne v Geelong, ETU Stadium, 2.05pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 14
Saturday, June 22
Collingwood v Williamstown, Victoria Park, 11am AEST
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, Arden Street Oval, 2pm AEST
Essendon v Geelong, Windy Hill, 2.30pm AEST
Sunday, June 23
Casey Demons v Southern Saints, Casey Fields, 11.05am AEST
Port Melbourne v Box Hill, ETU Stadium, 11.30am AEST
Carlton v Darebin, Ikon Park, 2pm AEST
SANFL fixture, round 11
Sunday, June 23
Norwood v Port Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Sturt v North Adelaide, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.10pm ACST
West Adelaide v Glenelg, Hisense Stadium, 2.30pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round 12
Saturday, June 22
South Fremantle v West Coast, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1.10pm AWST
Swan Districts v East Perth, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST
Claremont v Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.30pm AWST
West Perth v Peel Thunder, Pentanet Stadium, 2.30pm AWST