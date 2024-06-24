There are currently three Sydney players in the top five, according to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

Errol Gulden, Chad Warner and Isaac Heeney warm up ahead of the match between Sydney and Essendon at the SCG in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COULD the Sydney Swans be about to crush a running Brownlow theory?

The award's history has always been surrounded by commentary that a Brownlow Medal frontrunner might be thwarted by a talented teammate. He might have too many votes 'stolen' from him by his partner in crime, so the saying goes.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

However, AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor suggests that this season's Sydney team might finally be about to dispel that concept with three Swans inside the top five heading into the final part of the year.

Isaac Heeney is currently tipped to be leading the Brownlow Medal after round 15, predicted to be on 22 votes, though he is closely followed by his own teammates in Errol Gulden (18 votes) and Chad Warner (16 votes).

Chad Warner celebrates a goal during the R15 clash between Sydney and GWS at Engie Stadium on June 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

There are three games where Heeney, Gulden and Warner have all been tipped to poll in the same match (against Collingwood, West Coast and Hawthorn), while there is only one match where none are predicted to get at least a vote (against Richmond).

Collectively, the trio have been tipped to earn best-on-ground honours in 11 of Sydney's 13 wins, with only star ruck Brodie Grundy and a nine-goal game from Joel Amartey predicted to pinch three-vote performances from them.

Learn More 19:51

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps is sandwiched in among the leaders on 19 votes in second place, while Collingwood's Nick Daicos (17 votes) and Essendon's Zach Merrett (16 votes) are also expected to be among the contenders.

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli and Brisbane's two-time Brownlow winner Lachie Neale are also tipped to be among the chasing pack, with both currently on 16 votes going into the final part of the season.

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

22 Isaac Heeney (Sydney)

19 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

18 Errol Gulden (Sydney)

17 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

16 Chad Warner (Sydney)

16 Zach Merrett (Essendon)

15 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

15 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

Sportsbet Brownlow odds

$4 Isaac Heeney (Sydney)

$4 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

$7 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$7 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

$13 Zach Merrett (Essendon)

$15 Caleb Serong (Fremantle)

$18 Errol Gulden (Sydney)

$26 Chad Warner (Sydney)