Sam Collins is confident Gold Coast's midfielders will bounce back against Collingwood this weekend

Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell tackle Nat Fyfe during the R15 match between Gold Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on June 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

VICE-CAPTAIN Sam Collins has full faith Gold Coast's midfield will bounce back against Collingwood on Saturday following a down outing against Fremantle at the weekend.

The Suns lost the clearance count by 12 to the Dockers at Optus Stadium on Sunday, putting them on the back foot most of the day.

The 20-point defeat was Gold Coast's seventh loss from seven starts on the road in 2024.

It was also the seventh time they'd lost the clearance count in those matches.

Collins said he expected a "response" from the centre square quartet of Jarrod Witts, Touk Miller, Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell when the Suns ran out on a packed People First Stadium against the Magpies.

"The important thing we expect from every player is consistency of performance," Collins said on Tuesday.

"We have some quality mids in there - a large chunk of our leadership group.

"They're quality players and quality people and I'll back them in every day of the week to get it done and to lift their performance.

"All we ask for as a club is consistency and those four guys have a great track record of playing consistent AFL football and they're going to find their form.

"(I'm) looking forward to a response from them … I know they'll get it done."

Sam Collins is tackled by Sam Sturt during the R15 match between Gold Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on June 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Not only have the Suns collectively lost the clearance count by an average of eight a game away from home, but Miller, Anderson and Rowell are all well down on average disposals, clearances and score involvements in those matches.

Sam Flanders jumped into the midfield rotation for the final quarter against the Dockers, while first-year player Will Graham and veteran David Swallow also take a handful of centre bounces.

Sam Flanders in action during the R15 match between Gold Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on June 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Suns are sitting in 12th position on the ladder with a 7-7 record ahead of hosting the Magpies.

Ben King (knee) will be tested later in the week to assess his availability after the full-forward missed the trip to Perth.

Collins said it was going to "take our very best" to match the reigning premier.