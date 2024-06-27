COLLINGWOOD has loaded up for its trip north to face Gold Coast on Saturday with Jordan De Goey, Scott Pendlebury and Brody Mihocek all back from injury.
Taylor Walker and Reilly O'Brien have been recalled for Adelaide, while the Western Bulldogs will go super tall against North Melbourne with Aaron Naughton and Sam Darcy both selected.
In other round 16 selection news, Jake Lever is back for Melbourne's critical Friday night contest against Brisbane at the Gabba, but Christian Salem has succumbed to a knee injury and will miss.
Will Ashcroft is back for the Lions, but they will be without key defender Jack Payne (foot).
In all, the Magpies have made five changes to face the Suns, with Oleg Markov and Joe Richards also back to join De Goey, Pendlebury and Mihocek.
Ben King regains his place for Damien Hardwick's team after missing last week's loss to Fremantle with a knee niggle.
The Bulldogs will go with a four-pronged tall forward line against the Kangaroos with Rory Lobb and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan both retained alongside Naughton and Darcy.
Caleb Daniel has been omitted.
George Wardlaw was a late scratching for the Roos after entering concussion protocols following a training incident on Thursday.
While Adelaide has regained some experience, its opponent Greater Western Sydney has also strengthened its line-up with Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) and Harry Perryman (hamstring) both returning for Saturday night's clash.
Geelong will be without injury Ollie Henry for its match against Essendon, with the Bombers recalling Todd Goldstein to partner Sam Draper in the ruck.
Josh Draper has been named to replace Fremantle captain Alex Pearce (broken arm) when they confront rampant Sydney.
In Sunday's games, St Kilda has named Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in its extended squad, while Port Adelaide will be without defender Esava Ratugolea (hamstring).
Adam Cerra has overcome a hamstring injury and will run out for Carlton on Sunday against a Richmond team that is regaining Jacob Hopper from the same setback.
West Coast has Harley Reid and Tim Kelly back in its lineup, with red-hot Hawthorn managing veteran Luke Breust for the trip west.
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
Brisbane v Melbourne at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Joyce, W.Ashcroft
Out: J.Payne (foot), S.Brain (omitted)
Last week's sub: Shadeau Brain
MELBOURNE
In: J.Lever, T.Woewodin, A.Moniz-Wakefield
Out: C.Salem (knee), K.Brown (omitted), B.Howes (omitted)
Last week's sub: Kynan Brown
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: K.Dawson
Out: G.Wardlaw (concussion)
Last week's sub: Dylan Stephens
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Naughton, O.Baker, S.Darcy
Out: B.Khamis (omitted), C.Daniel (omitted), A.Scott (omitted)
R14 sub: Caleb Daniel
Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: None
Out: None
Last week's sub: Caiden Cleary
FREMANTLE
In: J.Draper, B.Walker
Out: A.Pearce (arm), K.Worner (omitted)
Last week's sub: Karl Worner
Gold Coast v Collingwood at People First Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: B.King, N.Holman
Out: J.Rogers (omitted), B.Ellis (calf)
Last week's sub: Brandon Ellis
COLLINGWOOD
In: O.Markov, S.Pendlebury, B.Mihocek, J.De Goey, J.Richards
Out: C.Dean (omitted), F.Macrae (omitted), L.Schultz (illness), R.McInnes (omitted), T.Jiath (omitted)
R14 sub: Reef McInnes
Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: T.Walker, R.O'Brien, E.Himmelberg
Out: J.Borlase (omitted), K.Strachan (omitted), H.Schoenberg (omitted)
R14 sub: Sam Berry
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: H.Perryman, S.Coniglio, I.Cumming
Out: J.Peatling (omitted), R.Angwin (omitted), X.O'Halloran (omitted)
Last week's sub: James Peatling
Geelong v Essendon at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST
GEELONG
In: L.Humphries, S.Neale, M.Knevitt
Out: T.Hawkins (foot), O.Henry (injured), O.Mullin (omitted)
Last week's sub: Gary Rohan
ESSENDON
In: T.Goldstein, J.Gresham
Out: J.Menzie (omitted), N.Caddy (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jye Menzie
SUNDAY, JUNE 30
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: N.Wanganeen-Milera, R.Byrnes, J.Webster, C.Sharman
Out: Z.Cordy (omitted)
R14 sub: Zak Jones
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Boak, W.Rioli, W.Lorenz, D.Williams, La.Jones, D.Visentini
Out: E.Ratugolea (hamstring), J.Burgoyne (hamstring), J.McEntee (omitted)
Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle
Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: J.Hopper, J.Blight, S.Banks, K.Smith
Out: T.Lynch (hamstring)
R14 sub: Kane McAuliffe
CARLTON
In: A.Cerra, C.Marchbank, J.Motlop, M.Pittonet
Out: C.Durdin (omitted)
Last week's sub: Corey Durdin
West Coast v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: T.Kelly, H.Reid, A.Gaff, H.Edwards
Out: J.Petruccelle (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Jack Hutchinson
HAWTHORN
In: H.Morrison, J.Ward, F.Maginness, J.Serong
Out: L.Breust (managed)
R14 sub: Luke Breust