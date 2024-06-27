The teams are in for round 16's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Jordan De Goey, Aaron Naughton, Taylor Walker. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has loaded up for its trip north to face Gold Coast on Saturday with Jordan De Goey, Scott Pendlebury and Brody Mihocek all back from injury.

Taylor Walker and Reilly O'Brien have been recalled for Adelaide, while the Western Bulldogs will go super tall against North Melbourne with Aaron Naughton and Sam Darcy both selected.

In other round 16 selection news, Jake Lever is back for Melbourne's critical Friday night contest against Brisbane at the Gabba, but Christian Salem has succumbed to a knee injury and will miss.

Will Ashcroft is back for the Lions, but they will be without key defender Jack Payne (foot).

In all, the Magpies have made five changes to face the Suns, with Oleg Markov and Joe Richards also back to join De Goey, Pendlebury and Mihocek.

Ben King regains his place for Damien Hardwick's team after missing last week's loss to Fremantle with a knee niggle.

The Bulldogs will go with a four-pronged tall forward line against the Kangaroos with Rory Lobb and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan both retained alongside Naughton and Darcy.

Caleb Daniel has been omitted.

George Wardlaw was a late scratching for the Roos after entering concussion protocols following a training incident on Thursday.

George Wardlaw looks dejected after North Melbourne's loss to Melbourne at the MCG, in round 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

While Adelaide has regained some experience, its opponent Greater Western Sydney has also strengthened its line-up with Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) and Harry Perryman (hamstring) both returning for Saturday night's clash.

Geelong will be without injury Ollie Henry for its match against Essendon, with the Bombers recalling Todd Goldstein to partner Sam Draper in the ruck.

Ollie Henry celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Draper has been named to replace Fremantle captain Alex Pearce (broken arm) when they confront rampant Sydney.

In Sunday's games, St Kilda has named Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in its extended squad, while Port Adelaide will be without defender Esava Ratugolea (hamstring).

Adam Cerra has overcome a hamstring injury and will run out for Carlton on Sunday against a Richmond team that is regaining Jacob Hopper from the same setback.

West Coast has Harley Reid and Tim Kelly back in its lineup, with red-hot Hawthorn managing veteran Luke Breust for the trip west.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Brisbane v Melbourne at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Joyce, W.Ashcroft

Out: J.Payne (foot), S.Brain (omitted)

Last week's sub: Shadeau Brain

MELBOURNE

In: J.Lever, T.Woewodin, A.Moniz-Wakefield

Out: C.Salem (knee), K.Brown (omitted), B.Howes (omitted)

Last week's sub: Kynan Brown

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: K.Dawson

Out: G.Wardlaw (concussion)

Last week's sub: Dylan Stephens

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Naughton, O.Baker, S.Darcy

Out: B.Khamis (omitted), C.Daniel (omitted), A.Scott (omitted)

R14 sub: Caleb Daniel

Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: None

Out: None

Last week's sub: Caiden Cleary

FREMANTLE

In: J.Draper, B.Walker

Out: A.Pearce (arm), K.Worner (omitted)

Last week's sub: Karl Worner

Gold Coast v Collingwood at People First Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: B.King, N.Holman

Out: J.Rogers (omitted), B.Ellis (calf)

Last week's sub: Brandon Ellis

COLLINGWOOD

In: O.Markov, S.Pendlebury, B.Mihocek, J.De Goey, J.Richards

Out: C.Dean (omitted), F.Macrae (omitted), L.Schultz (illness), R.McInnes (omitted), T.Jiath (omitted)

R14 sub: Reef McInnes

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: T.Walker, R.O'Brien, E.Himmelberg

Out: J.Borlase (omitted), K.Strachan (omitted), H.Schoenberg (omitted)

R14 sub: Sam Berry

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: H.Perryman, S.Coniglio, I.Cumming

Out: J.Peatling (omitted), R.Angwin (omitted), X.O'Halloran (omitted)

Last week's sub: James Peatling

Geelong v Essendon at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

GEELONG

In: L.Humphries, S.Neale, M.Knevitt

Out: T.Hawkins (foot), O.Henry (injured), O.Mullin (omitted)

Last week's sub: Gary Rohan

ESSENDON

In: T.Goldstein, J.Gresham

Out: J.Menzie (omitted), N.Caddy (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jye Menzie

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: N.Wanganeen-Milera, R.Byrnes, J.Webster, C.Sharman

Out: Z.Cordy (omitted)

R14 sub: Zak Jones

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Boak, W.Rioli, W.Lorenz, D.Williams, La.Jones, D.Visentini

Out: E.Ratugolea (hamstring), J.Burgoyne (hamstring), J.McEntee (omitted)

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle

Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Hopper, J.Blight, S.Banks, K.Smith

Out: T.Lynch (hamstring)

R14 sub: Kane McAuliffe

CARLTON

In: A.Cerra, C.Marchbank, J.Motlop, M.Pittonet

Out: C.Durdin (omitted)

Last week's sub: Corey Durdin

West Coast v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: T.Kelly, H.Reid, A.Gaff, H.Edwards

Out: J.Petruccelle (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Jack Hutchinson

HAWTHORN

In: H.Morrison, J.Ward, F.Maginness, J.Serong

Out: L.Breust (managed)

R14 sub: Luke Breust