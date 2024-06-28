WA's Kayle Gerreyn and Vic Country's Jack Whitlock. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when Western Australia hosts Vic Country at Revo Fitness Stadium in Perth from 10.30am AWST (12.30pm AEST)

WA midfield star Bo Allan will be looking to back up his strong game against Vic Metro last weekend, as will West Coast and AFL Academy member Malakai Champion who booted three goals, and tall forward Kayle Gerreyn.

Highly rated midfield prospect Sam Lalor comes into the Vic Country squad for his first game of the championships, as well as tall forward Jonty Faull. Lively small forward Joe Berry and key-position prospects Jack and Matt Whitlock will also be keen for strong showings.

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

No Player Name 1 Cody Angove 2 Luke Urquhart 3 Malakai Champion 5 Will Hayes 7 Wesley Walley 8 Charlie Banfield 10 Austin van der Struyf 11 Hamish Davis 12 Bo Allan 13 Jaxon Artemis 16 Loch Mactaggart 17 Max Rohr 18 Clancy Dennis 20 Cody Curtin 22 Toby Whan 23 Charlie Burke 24 Fred Rodriguez 26 Kayle Gerreyn 28 Hugh Boxshall 29 Aiden Riddle 30 Jaxon Douglas 36 Andre Gulluni 38 Tom Bell Hudson Pivac (emg) Blake Kelly (emg) Trent Hiscock (emg)

VIC COUNTRY