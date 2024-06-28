WA's Kayle Gerreyn and Vic Country's Jack Whitlock. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when Western Australia hosts Vic Country at Revo Fitness Stadium in Perth from 10.30am AWST (12.30pm AEST) 

WA midfield star Bo Allan will be looking to back up his strong game against Vic Metro last weekend, as will West Coast and AFL Academy member Malakai Champion who booted three goals, and tall forward Kayle Gerreyn

Highly rated midfield prospect Sam Lalor comes into the Vic Country squad for his first game of the championships, as well as tall forward Jonty Faull. Lively small forward Joe Berry and key-position prospects Jack and Matt Whitlock will also be keen for strong showings. 

LIVE from 10.30am AWST

U18s: Western Australia v Vic Country

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania). 

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time. 

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

No Player Name
1 Cody Angove
2 Luke Urquhart
3 Malakai Champion
5 Will Hayes
7 Wesley Walley
8 Charlie Banfield
10 Austin van der Struyf
11 Hamish Davis
12 Bo Allan
13 Jaxon Artemis
16 Loch Mactaggart
17 Max Rohr
18 Clancy Dennis
20 Cody Curtin
22 Toby Whan
23 Charlie Burke
24 Fred Rodriguez
26 Kayle Gerreyn
28 Hugh Boxshall
29 Aiden Riddle
30 Jaxon Douglas
36 Andre Gulluni
38 Tom Bell
  Hudson Pivac (emg)
  Blake Kelly (emg)
  Trent Hiscock (emg)

VIC COUNTRY

No Player Name
1 Jasper Alger
2 Archer Day-Wicks
3 Xavier Lindsay
4 Oliver Warburton
6 River Stevens
7 Ollie Hannaford
9 Joe Berry
12 Harry Charleson
13 Tobie Travaglia (c)
14 Sam Lalor (c)
15 Cavier Ivisic
16 Lachie Jaques
19 Mitchell Lloyd
20 Jack Whitlock
21 Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves
22 Harvey Langford
23 Willem Duursma
24 Matt Whitlock
26 Jack Ough
30 Cooper Hynes
31 Alixzander Tauru
37 Floyd Burmeister
38 Jonty Faull
25 Riley Onley (emg)