Nick Daicos celebrates a goal for Collingwood in its match against Gold Coast in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ISAAC Heeney's lead at the top of the leaderboard for the AFLCA Champion Player Award has been slashed to just seven votes, with Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli, Caleb Serong and Patrick Cripps all surging late in the season.

Heeney has been the runaway outright leader since round one but a season-low disposal return in the loss to Fremantle on Saturday has seen Daicos, who picked up eight votes in the loss to Gold Coast, cut the Swan's lead to single figures for the first time since round three.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Bontempelli (third spot) and Cripps (fifth spot) were among five perfect scores of 10 from round 16, along with Nick Blakey, Izak Rankine and James Worpel.

Serong picked up seven votes in the win over Sydney to move into fourth spot.

Elsewhere, Josh Dunkley got nine votes for Brisbane on Friday night as Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett (also nine votes) joined Blakey and Daicos in getting the most or equal most votes in a loss, while Suns midfielder Noah Anderson matched Daicos in getting eight votes in the Suns v Pies clash.

Ollie Dempsey picked up nine votes in Geelong's win over Essendon, while a total of nine players got at least one vote in Port Adelaide's win over St Kilda, with Jason Horne-Francis the most with six.

19:35

AAA: Magpies' major flaw, should Saints look to trade star player?

Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Brisbane v Melbourne

9 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
9 Josh Dunkley (BL)
6 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
4 Jack Viney (MELB)
2 Dayne Zorko (BL)

* The AFLCA has updated these votes after an initial error

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
7 Rory Lobb (WB)
6 Liam Jones (WB)
3 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
3 Charlie Comben (NMFC)
1 Tom Liberatore (WB)

Sydney v Fremantle

10 Nick Blakey (SYD)
7 Caleb Serong (FRE)
6 Nat Fyfe (FRE)
3 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
2 Jeremy Sharp (FRE)
1 Hayden McLean (SYD)
1 Josh Draper (FRE)

Gold Coast v Collingwood

8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
8 Nick Daicos (COLL)
8 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
2 Bodhi Uwland (GCFC)
2 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
1 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)
1 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

10 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
8 Mitchell Hinge (ADEL)
3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
3 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
2 Harry Himmelberg (GWS)
2 Ben Keays (ADEL)
1 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)
1 Tom Green (GWS)

Geelong v Essendon

9 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)
5 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
5 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)
5 Max Holmes (GEEL)
3 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
1 Nic Martin (ESS)

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

6 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
5 Zak Butters (PORT)
4 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (PORT)
4 Callum Wilkie (STK)
3 Rowan Marshall (STK)
3 Connor Rozee (PORT)
2 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
2 Josh Battle (STK)
1 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

Richmond v Carlton

10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
8 Sam Walsh (CARL)
6 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
2 Adam Saad (CARL)
2 Blake Acres (CARL)
1 Elijah Hollands (CARL)
1 Ben Miller (RICH)

West Coast v Hawthorn

10 James Worpel (HAW)
8 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
5 Dylan Moore (HAW)
3 James Sicily (HAW)
3 Lloyd Meek (HAW)
1 Jarman Impey (HAW)

LEADERBOARD

89 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
82 Nick Daicos (COLL)
73 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
69 Caleb Serong (FRE)
68 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
62 Errol Gulden (SYD)
61 Sam Walsh (CARL)
55 Zach Merrett (ESS)
55 Chad Warner (SYD)
53 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
51 Lachie Neale (BL)
50 Max Gawn (MELB)
49 Zak Butters (PORT)
48 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
48 Adam Treloar (WB)
47 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
45 Max Holmes (GEEL)
45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
44 Hayden Young (FRE)
41 Jai Newcombe (HAW)