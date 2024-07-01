Out of contract at the end of 2025, Dockers gun Andrew Brayshaw is prepared to wait a little longer before starting talks over a new deal

Andrew Brayshaw celebrates Fremantle's win over Sydney in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Andrew Brayshaw says he will look towards contract talks at the end of this season before entering free agency in 2025, playing down any pull from Victoria after making Perth his home.

Brayshaw is out of contract at the end of 2025 but has previously indicated he is excited to be a part of the Dockers' long-term future as the club's drive for a finals return this season gathers momentum.

The midfielder, who stood in as captain for injured defender Alex Pearce against Sydney on Saturday, said he was not distracted by speculation that Victorian clubs would attempt to lure him home.

"I haven't really been listening to too much noise about it. My main focus is finishing this season as strong as I can and hopefully us pushing deep into September, then probably analyse contract talks at the end of the season," Brayshaw said on Monday.

"My main focus is really just playing good footy at the moment."

Asked if there was any pull to his home state, Brayshaw said: "No, I wouldn't say so. I consider Perth my home now.

"Me and my fiancée, we own a house in East Freo and we love it here. We've got a little dog and got our own little family going here.

"Whilst we still have family in Victoria, we definitely call Perth home."

Brayshaw has been part of a red-hot midfield that has elevated in recent weeks and took the points against a star-studded Sydney team, winning the clearances 42-32.

The 2022 All-Australian and Players' Association MVP said the ability for the Dockers' stars, including dual Brownlow medallist-turned-tagger Nat Fyfe, to play team-focused roles had been important.

"It was a very selfless role from 'Fyfey' on the weekend and we also had 'Sharpy' (Jeremy Sharp) doing a bit of work with (Errol) Gulden," Brayshaw said.

"You look around the ground, we had a number of guys that were trying to just help the team win no matter what.

"We didn't have anyone that dominated, but we had 22 guys that all just played their role for the team."

Brayshaw labelled the Sydney win, which catapulted the Dockers into third spot on the ladder, as their best win of the season and up there with the best of his 138-game career.

With one loss from the past six matches, it was a result that the 24-year-old said should build more belief in the group as it prepares for a home clash against Richmond on Saturday night.

"It definitely instils a lot of belief in the group, and without Alex we had a number of guys step up in terms of their leadership on the field," Brayshaw said.

"We obviously had a pretty young team out there as well. The whole group should take a lot of belief out of it that when we're playing our best, we can compete."

After backing up their 92-point win against Melbourne in round 13 with a disappointing loss to the Western Bulldogs, Brayshaw said the Dockers had re-focused quickly onto the Tigers this week and put Saturday's win behind them.

"We haven't earned any credits from beating Sydney to take on the Tigers," the midfielder said.

"Obviously they're going to analyse the game and everyone who watched the game is going to see that we were able to get on top, but I don't think it really gives us any credits apart from four points.

"After the Melbourne game we then had our bye, whereas now we're rolling straight into another game.

"We've done our game review today and are already starting to move our focus on towards the Tigers."