ALMOST two-thirds of footy fans want to see the sub rule scrapped, while more than half say the Northern Territory is the top option if the AFL was to introduce a 20th team.
They are some of the findings of AFL.com.au's Footy Fan Survey, with 64 per cent of the more than 33,000 respondents voting for the sub role to be removed in some form.
While 36 per cent of fans want to keep the sub, 47 per cent want teams to have five players on the bench with no sub, while an additional 17 per cent want four on the bench with no sub.
Two-thirds of fans are against the introduction of extra time for drawn home and away games, with 67 per cent in favour of the status quo.
The majority of supporters are also opposed to a send-off rule (58 per cent against) while fans are also clear that they like the current length of games (89 per cent) and almost three quarters of respondents say the introduction of the score review has improved the game.
Opinion was split when asked if footy is better to watch than a decade ago, with 40 per cent saying no, 38 per cent saying yes and 22 per cent saying it's the same.
If the AFL was to introduce a 20th AFL/AFLW team after Tasmania enters the competition, 53 per cent of fans say the new club should be based in the Northern Territory. Eighteen per cent of respondents say the competition does not need a 20th team.
A total of 33,189 people had their say in the 2024 AFL.com.au Footy Fan Survey, which is now closed. Click back to AFL.com.au on Friday as we reveal more results
What should the sub rule be?
Five on the bench, no sub - 47 per cent
Keep it as is (four on the bench, plus a sub) - 36 per cent
Four on the bench, no sub - 17 per cent
If a 20th AFL/AFLW club was to be introduced after Tasmania, where should it be based?
Northern Territory - 52 per cent
We don't need a 20th team - 18 per cent
Canberra - 13 per cent
Western Australia - 9 per cent
North Queensland - 4 per cent
Adelaide - 4 per cent
Should the AFL introduce extra time for drawn games in the home and away season?
No - 67 per cent
Yes - 33 per cent
Should the AFL introduce a send-off rule?
No - 58 per cent
Yes - 42 per cent
Has the score review and the use of technology improved the game?
Yes, it's important to get decisions right - 73 per cent
No, leave it to the on-field umpires - 27 per cent
Is footy better to watch than 10 years ago?
No - 40 per cent
Yes - 38 per cent
It's the same - 22 per cent
What do you think of the current length of games (4 x 20-min quarters plus time on)?
I like it - 88 per cent
Too long - 7 per cent
Too short - 5 per cent
Who is the best player in the AFL right now?
Marcus Bontempelli - 41 per cent
Nick Daicos - 21 per cent
Isaac Heeney - 14 per cent
Patrick Cripps - 5 per cent
Errol Gulden - 4 per cent
Chad Warner - 4 per cent
Charlie Curnow - 3 per cent
(nine players had 2 per cent and under)
Which of these players, who are all 21 years and under, will be the best player in five years?
Nick Daicos - 45 per cent
Harley Reid - 26 per cent
Sam Darcy - 9 per cent
Will Ashcroft - 6 per cent
Jason Horne-Francis - 4 per cent
Harry Sheezel - 3 per cent
George Wardlaw - 3 per cent
(three players had 2 per cent and under)
Who is the best coach in the AFL?
Craig McRae - 31 per cent
John Longmire - 21 per cent
Michael Voss - 10 per cent
Chris Scott - 9 per cent
Sam Mitchell - 7 per cent
Justin Longmuir - 6 per cent
Brad Scott - 4 per cent
(11 coaches had 3 per cent and under)
Who is your favourite play-by-play commentator on TV?
Anthony Hudson - 23 per cent
Brian Taylor - 17 per cent
James Brayshaw - 15 per cent
Dwayne Russell - 9 per cent
Matt Hill - 8 per cent
Luke Darcy - 6 per cent
Mark Howard - 5 per cent
Alister Nicholson - 4 per cent
(4 commentators had 3 per cent and under)
Who is your favourite expert commentator on TV?
Luke Hodge - 15 per cent
Matthew Richardson - 13 per cent
Jason Dunstall - 12 per cent
Nathan Buckley - 10 per cent
David King - 8 per cent
Dale Thomas - 7 per cent
Joel Selwood - 5 per cent
Jonathan Brown - 4 per cent
Dermott Brereton - 4 per cent
Eddie Betts - 4 per cent
Gerard Healy - 4 per cent
(7 commentators had 3 per cent and under)