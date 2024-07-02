More than 33,000 fans have had their say on a raft of proposed rule changes

Dane Rampe after being subbed out of Sydney's game against Richmond in R3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ALMOST two-thirds of footy fans want to see the sub rule scrapped, while more than half say the Northern Territory is the top option if the AFL was to introduce a 20th team.

They are some of the findings of AFL.com.au's Footy Fan Survey, with 64 per cent of the more than 33,000 respondents voting for the sub role to be removed in some form.

While 36 per cent of fans want to keep the sub, 47 per cent want teams to have five players on the bench with no sub, while an additional 17 per cent want four on the bench with no sub.

Two-thirds of fans are against the introduction of extra time for drawn home and away games, with 67 per cent in favour of the status quo.

The majority of supporters are also opposed to a send-off rule (58 per cent against) while fans are also clear that they like the current length of games (89 per cent) and almost three quarters of respondents say the introduction of the score review has improved the game.

Umpire Nick Foot calls for a score review during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Geelong in R4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Opinion was split when asked if footy is better to watch than a decade ago, with 40 per cent saying no, 38 per cent saying yes and 22 per cent saying it's the same.

If the AFL was to introduce a 20th AFL/AFLW team after Tasmania enters the competition, 53 per cent of fans say the new club should be based in the Northern Territory. Eighteen per cent of respondents say the competition does not need a 20th team.

A total of 33,189 people had their say in the 2024 AFL.com.au Footy Fan Survey, which is now closed. Click back to AFL.com.au on Friday as we reveal more results

What should the sub rule be?

Five on the bench, no sub - 47 per cent

Keep it as is (four on the bench, plus a sub) - 36 per cent

Four on the bench, no sub - 17 per cent

If a 20th AFL/AFLW club was to be introduced after Tasmania, where should it be based?

Northern Territory - 52 per cent

We don't need a 20th team - 18 per cent

Canberra - 13 per cent

Western Australia - 9 per cent

North Queensland - 4 per cent

Adelaide - 4 per cent

Should the AFL introduce extra time for drawn games in the home and away season?

No - 67 per cent

Yes - 33 per cent

Should the AFL introduce a send-off rule?

No - 58 per cent

Yes - 42 per cent

Has the score review and the use of technology improved the game?

Yes, it's important to get decisions right - 73 per cent

No, leave it to the on-field umpires - 27 per cent

Is footy better to watch than 10 years ago?

No - 40 per cent

Yes - 38 per cent

It's the same - 22 per cent

What do you think of the current length of games (4 x 20-min quarters plus time on)?

I like it - 88 per cent

Too long - 7 per cent

Too short - 5 per cent

Who is the best player in the AFL right now?

Marcus Bontempelli - 41 per cent

Nick Daicos - 21 per cent

Isaac Heeney - 14 per cent

Patrick Cripps - 5 per cent

Errol Gulden - 4 per cent

Chad Warner - 4 per cent

Charlie Curnow - 3 per cent

(nine players had 2 per cent and under)

Which of these players, who are all 21 years and under, will be the best player in five years?

Nick Daicos - 45 per cent

Harley Reid - 26 per cent

Sam Darcy - 9 per cent

Will Ashcroft - 6 per cent

Jason Horne-Francis - 4 per cent

Harry Sheezel - 3 per cent

George Wardlaw - 3 per cent

(three players had 2 per cent and under)

Who is the best coach in the AFL?

Craig McRae - 31 per cent

John Longmire - 21 per cent

Michael Voss - 10 per cent

Chris Scott - 9 per cent

Sam Mitchell - 7 per cent

Justin Longmuir - 6 per cent

Brad Scott - 4 per cent

(11 coaches had 3 per cent and under)

Who is your favourite play-by-play commentator on TV?

Anthony Hudson - 23 per cent

Brian Taylor - 17 per cent

James Brayshaw - 15 per cent

Dwayne Russell - 9 per cent

Matt Hill - 8 per cent

Luke Darcy - 6 per cent

Mark Howard - 5 per cent

Alister Nicholson - 4 per cent

(4 commentators had 3 per cent and under)

Who is your favourite expert commentator on TV?

Luke Hodge - 15 per cent

Matthew Richardson - 13 per cent

Jason Dunstall - 12 per cent

Nathan Buckley - 10 per cent

David King - 8 per cent

Dale Thomas - 7 per cent

Joel Selwood - 5 per cent

Jonathan Brown - 4 per cent

Dermott Brereton - 4 per cent

Eddie Betts - 4 per cent

Gerard Healy - 4 per cent

(7 commentators had 3 per cent and under)