Darcy Jones has been named the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 17

Darcy Jones in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney speedster Darcy Jones has been named the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 17 after a strong performance against Carlton on Saturday night.

Jones, in his first game back at AFL level after a hamstring injury, had 18 disposals, two goal assists and kicked a goal in the Giants' important win over the Blues.

The electric small forward, who was pick No.21 in the 2022 draft, has made an impact this year.

Jones made his AFL debut in round seven and has kicked at least one goal in four of his five games, only not hitting the scoreboard against the Western Bulldogs in round 10 when he suffered his injury early on.

The win over the Blues lifted the Giants to a 9-7 win-loss record and into eighth on the ladder.

Jones is the Giants' second Rising Star nominee of the season, joining another small forward in Harvey Thomas (round 14).

The Giants visit the MCG in round 18, taking on struggling Richmond.

2024 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)

R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

R13: Luke Nankervis (Adelaide)

R14: Harvey Thomas (Greater Western Sydney)

R15: Logan Morris (Brisbane)

R16: Will Graham (Gold Coast)

R17: Darcy Jones (Greater Western Sydney)