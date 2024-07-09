Co-captain Touk Miller will miss around a month of football as Gold Coast fights for a maiden finals berth

Touk Miller looks on after the R17 match between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has been dealt a huge blow as it chases a maiden finals appearance with confirmation of a broken wrist for co-captain Touk Miller that is likely to sideline him for a month.

Miller will not require surgery and is currently in a cast after suffering the injury in the loss against North Melbourne on Saturday.

Gold Coast is sitting in 12th place on the ladder – a win outside the top eight - with an 8-8 win-loss record and matches against Port Adelaide (home), Greater Western Sydney (away), Brisbane (home) and West Coast (away) to come.

There is no fixed timeframe on Miller's return date, although the club expects four weeks to be around the mark.

Miller's absence continues a string of untimely setbacks for Damien Hardwick's team, with Sam Day also to miss facing Port on Sunday with a plantar fascia injury.

Jarrod Witts, Miller's co-captain, has had a rough run of late, missing four of the Suns' past seven matches and remaining under an injury cloud with a fractured vertebrae.

Jarrod Witts in the hands of trainers during the round 16 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium, June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Vice-captain Sam Collins is confident the Suns can rebound following the upset loss to North, saying the players are completely aligned with Hardwick's post-match assessment the club needs to "grow the f**k up".

"That press conference wasn't anything new to us," Collins said.

"It was certainly fair comments.

"At the end of the day we're professional footballers and we're paid to perform and we under-delivered on the weekend.

"We're really looking forward to bouncing back this weekend against Port Adelaide."