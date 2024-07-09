Join Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of another huge round of footy

Adam Simpson during West Coast's clash with Melbourne in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round 18.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

Check back on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

This week's Round Table topics include:

- The team's immediate reaction to the Adam Simpson news

- Who's next in line for the Eagles?

- Sarah says this was a "pretty dignified exit"

- Damo's positivity around Harry Sheezel and North Melbourne

- The heartbreaking ACL tear suffered by Mitch Lewis on the weekend

- The incredible logjam on the AFL ladder heading into this weekend

- The AFL is emphatic that the eligibility criteria for the Brownlow won't change

- What the team is looking forward to this weekend

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.