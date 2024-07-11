The teams are in for round 18's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Riley Thilthorpe, Jamie Elliott and Alex Pearce. Pictures: AFL Photos

FORMER No.2 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe will play his first game of 2024, Jamie Elliott is back for the first time in two months for Collingwood, while Fremantle is still without skipper Alex Pearce.

In other round 18 team news, Orazio Fantasia has been dropped for Carlton's match against the Western Bulldogs and Mitch McGovern (hip flexor) is out injured, Dion Prestia is in for Richmond, with Bradley Hill (personal reasons), Jayden Laverde (managed) and Will Phillips (omitted) all missing for their respective teams.

Thilthorpe, who played 46 games in his first three seasons, has not played since the final round of last year and is one of two changes for the Crows to face St Kilda.

In mixed news for the Magpies ahead of their Friday night blockbuster against an unchanged Geelong, Elliott has overcome the vascular problem that has seen him sidelined since round eight, with his return coming as Jeremy Howe (hamstring) and Brody Mihocek (pectoral) sit on the sidelines.

James Sicily is back from a shoulder injury for Hawthorn's trip to Launceston to face Fremantle, while opposing skipper Pearce has not quite recovered from his broken arm.

Phillips is the only change for a North Melbourne team coming off its second win of the season as George Wardlaw returns, facing a Sydney outfit that regains Callum Mills and is searching to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs have regained Cody Weightman from a groin injury for their huge match against the Blues, with Caleb Marchbank and Marc Pittonet in for Carlton.

Harrison Petty is back for Melbourne as it faces the high-flying Bombers, who have recalled veteran Dyson Heppell in place of Laverde.

In Sunday's matches, Brisbane is without injured defender Jack Payne (foot), with Darragh Joyce coming in to replace him against West Coast.

Jack Payne in action during Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast co-captain Jarrod Witts has still not overcome a back injury and will miss his team's home match against Port Adelaide, while Ken Hinkley has named Charlie Dixon in his extended squad after he served a three-match suspension from the SANFL.

The Tigers are still without Dustin Martin as Prestia returns for Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney, which has named Lachie Ash in its extended squad.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Noble, J.Elliott, R.McInnes

Out: C.Dean (omitted), J.Howe (hamstring), B.Mihocek (pectoral)

Last week's sub: Ned Long

GEELONG

In: None

Out: None

Last week's sub: Ollie Henry

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Hawthorn v Fremantle at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Sicily, J.Ward, C.Dear

Out: M.Lewis (knee), J.Gunston (managed), S.Mitchell (omitted)

Last week's sub: Harry Morrison

FREMANTLE

In: P.Voss

Out: S.Darcy (concussion)

Last week's sub: Michael Walters

Sydney v North Melbourne at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: C.Mills

Out: I.Heeney (suspended)

Last week's sub: Taylor Adams

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: G.Wardlaw

Out: W.Phillips (omitted)

Last week's sub: Curtis Taylor

Western Bulldogs v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: C.Weightman, C.Poulter

Out: J.O'Donnell (concussion), A.Naughton (concussion)

Last week's sub: Joel Freijah

CARLTON

In: C.Marchbank, M.Pittonet

Out: M.McGovern (hip flexor), O.Fantasia (omitted)

Last week's sub: Matt Owies

Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: R.Thilthorpe, H.Bond

Out: M.Hinge (adductor), I.Rankine (suspension)

Last week's sub: Zac Taylor

ST KILDA

In: R.Bonner, Z.Jones

Out: B.Hill (personal reason), M.Windhager (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Ben Paton

Melbourne v Essendon at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: H.Petty

Out: M.Gawn (leg)

Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin

ESSENDON

In: D.Heppell

Out: J.Laverde (managed)

Last week's sub: Nick Hind

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide at People First Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: M.Rosas, A.Davies, J.Walter, C.Budarick, L.Johnston

Out: T.Miller (wrist), S.Day (foot)

Last week's sub: Bailey Humphrey

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Dixon, J.McEntee, D.Visentini, W.Lorenz

Out: M.Georgiades (suspension)

Last week's sub: Francis Evans

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: D.Prestia, S.Ryan, S.Green, J.Trezise, T.Dow

Out: S.Campbell (managed), K.McAuliffe (omitted)

Last week's sub: Sam Banks

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Ash, X.O'Halloran, J.Wehr

Out: None

Last week's sub: James Peatling

West Coast v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, L.Edwards, Z.Trew, R.Maric, J.Culley

Out: J.McGovern (ribs/lung), C.Chesser (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Williams

BRISBANE

In: D.Joyce, D.Robertson, J.Prior, D.Fort, S.Brain

Out: J.Payne (foot), B.Starcevich (concussion)

Last week's sub: Logan Morris