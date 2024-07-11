FORMER No.2 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe will play his first game of 2024, Jamie Elliott is back for the first time in two months for Collingwood, while Fremantle is still without skipper Alex Pearce.
In other round 18 team news, Orazio Fantasia has been dropped for Carlton's match against the Western Bulldogs and Mitch McGovern (hip flexor) is out injured, Dion Prestia is in for Richmond, with Bradley Hill (personal reasons), Jayden Laverde (managed) and Will Phillips (omitted) all missing for their respective teams.
Thilthorpe, who played 46 games in his first three seasons, has not played since the final round of last year and is one of two changes for the Crows to face St Kilda.
In mixed news for the Magpies ahead of their Friday night blockbuster against an unchanged Geelong, Elliott has overcome the vascular problem that has seen him sidelined since round eight, with his return coming as Jeremy Howe (hamstring) and Brody Mihocek (pectoral) sit on the sidelines.
James Sicily is back from a shoulder injury for Hawthorn's trip to Launceston to face Fremantle, while opposing skipper Pearce has not quite recovered from his broken arm.
Phillips is the only change for a North Melbourne team coming off its second win of the season as George Wardlaw returns, facing a Sydney outfit that regains Callum Mills and is searching to snap a two-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs have regained Cody Weightman from a groin injury for their huge match against the Blues, with Caleb Marchbank and Marc Pittonet in for Carlton.
Harrison Petty is back for Melbourne as it faces the high-flying Bombers, who have recalled veteran Dyson Heppell in place of Laverde.
In Sunday's matches, Brisbane is without injured defender Jack Payne (foot), with Darragh Joyce coming in to replace him against West Coast.
Gold Coast co-captain Jarrod Witts has still not overcome a back injury and will miss his team's home match against Port Adelaide, while Ken Hinkley has named Charlie Dixon in his extended squad after he served a three-match suspension from the SANFL.
The Tigers are still without Dustin Martin as Prestia returns for Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney, which has named Lachie Ash in its extended squad.
FRIDAY, JULY 12
Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Noble, J.Elliott, R.McInnes
Out: C.Dean (omitted), J.Howe (hamstring), B.Mihocek (pectoral)
Last week's sub: Ned Long
GEELONG
In: None
Out: None
Last week's sub: Ollie Henry
SATURDAY, JULY 13
Hawthorn v Fremantle at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Sicily, J.Ward, C.Dear
Out: M.Lewis (knee), J.Gunston (managed), S.Mitchell (omitted)
Last week's sub: Harry Morrison
FREMANTLE
In: P.Voss
Out: S.Darcy (concussion)
Last week's sub: Michael Walters
Sydney v North Melbourne at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: C.Mills
Out: I.Heeney (suspended)
Last week's sub: Taylor Adams
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: G.Wardlaw
Out: W.Phillips (omitted)
Last week's sub: Curtis Taylor
Western Bulldogs v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: C.Weightman, C.Poulter
Out: J.O'Donnell (concussion), A.Naughton (concussion)
Last week's sub: Joel Freijah
CARLTON
In: C.Marchbank, M.Pittonet
Out: M.McGovern (hip flexor), O.Fantasia (omitted)
Last week's sub: Matt Owies
Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: R.Thilthorpe, H.Bond
Out: M.Hinge (adductor), I.Rankine (suspension)
Last week's sub: Zac Taylor
ST KILDA
In: R.Bonner, Z.Jones
Out: B.Hill (personal reason), M.Windhager (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Ben Paton
Melbourne v Essendon at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: H.Petty
Out: M.Gawn (leg)
Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin
ESSENDON
In: D.Heppell
Out: J.Laverde (managed)
Last week's sub: Nick Hind
SUNDAY, JULY 14
Gold Coast v Port Adelaide at People First Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: M.Rosas, A.Davies, J.Walter, C.Budarick, L.Johnston
Out: T.Miller (wrist), S.Day (foot)
Last week's sub: Bailey Humphrey
PORT ADELAIDE
In: C.Dixon, J.McEntee, D.Visentini, W.Lorenz
Out: M.Georgiades (suspension)
Last week's sub: Francis Evans
Richmond v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: D.Prestia, S.Ryan, S.Green, J.Trezise, T.Dow
Out: S.Campbell (managed), K.McAuliffe (omitted)
Last week's sub: Sam Banks
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Ash, X.O'Halloran, J.Wehr
Out: None
Last week's sub: James Peatling
West Coast v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: H.Edwards, L.Edwards, Z.Trew, R.Maric, J.Culley
Out: J.McGovern (ribs/lung), C.Chesser (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jack Williams
BRISBANE
In: D.Joyce, D.Robertson, J.Prior, D.Fort, S.Brain
Out: J.Payne (foot), B.Starcevich (concussion)
Last week's sub: Logan Morris