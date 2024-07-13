Vic Metro hosts Vic Country in the final game of the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Boys National Championships at Marvel Stadium on Sunday

Josh Smillie and Sam Lalor. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships will conclude on Sunday with when Vic Metro and Vic Country face off under the roof at Marvel Stadium from 10.35am AEST.

A host of first-round prospects for the 2024 Telstra Draft will be on show as the two strongest teams in this year's carnival do battle.

Vic Metro will roll out a stacked midfield, including stars Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith, Murphy Reid, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes. Key defender Luke Trainor is another to watch as a potential early selection, while small forward Isaac Kako has enjoyed a strong championships to date and is tied to Essendon as a Next Generation Academy prospect.

Vic Country isn't short on talent either, with gun midfielder Sam Lalor fresh from a three-goal performance in Country's two-point win over the Allies last weekend, and No.1 pick contender Finn O'Sullivan playing his second game of the carnival after recovering from injury.

Tall prospects Jack and Matt Whitlock are also potential first-round chances, while big forward Jonty Faull has been strong since coming into the team in the second half of the championships.

The championships have been played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

VIC METRO

No Name 1 Isaac Kako 3 Jesse Dattoli 4 Joshua Dolan 5 Damon Hollow 7 Harrison Oliver 8 Murphy Reid 9 Jagga Smith 10 Levi Ashcroft 11 Christian Moraes 14 Nash King 15 Tom Gross 16 Lucca Grego 17 Zak Johnson 18 Patrick Retschko 21 Lennox Hofmann 22 Harry Armstrong 24 Josh Smillie 26 Luke Trainor 31 Keighton Matofai-Forbes 32 Adrian Cole 33 Louis Emmett 35 Thomas Sims 37 Lucas Impey

VIC COUNTRY