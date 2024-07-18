Our footy experts have made the call on round 19

HAWTHORN and Collingwood's virtual elimination final in Saturday's twilight slot has divided our tipsters, while Brisbane and Sydney's clash on Sunday is also on a knife's edge.

The rising Hawks are favoured to end the reigning premier's season - but only just - with both teams going into the match equal on points.

The top-four battle between the Lions and Swans at the Gabba is also expected to go down to the wire.

Remarkably, seven of the nine games this weekend are tipped to be whitewashes, with not one tipster picking Gold Coast, Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Essendon – 17 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 104

CALLUM TWOMEY

Essendon – 19 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 102

JOSH GABELICH

Essendon – 28 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 99

SARAH BLACK

Essendon – 14 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Fremantle

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 98

MATTHEW LLOYD

Essendon – 26 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 98

SARAH OLLE

Essendon – 25 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 98

MICHAEL WHITING

Essendon – 22 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Fremantle

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 98

KANE CORNES

Essendon – 8 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Fremantle

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 97

NAT EDWARDS

Essendon - 23 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Fremantle

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 96

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Essendon – 29 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 94

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Essendon – 10 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 92

TOTALS

Essendon 11-0 Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney 11-0 Gold Coast

St Kilda 11-0 West Coast

Hawthorn 6-5 Collingwood

Geelong 11-0 Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide 11-0 Richmond

Brisbane 4-7 Sydney

Fremantle 11-0 Melbourne

Carlton 11-0 North Melbourne