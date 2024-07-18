Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

HAWTHORN and Collingwood's virtual elimination final in Saturday's twilight slot has divided our tipsters, while Brisbane and Sydney's clash on Sunday is also on a knife's edge.

The rising Hawks are favoured to end the reigning premier's season - but only just - with both teams going into the match equal on points.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

The top-four battle between the Lions and Swans at the Gabba is also expected to go down to the wire.

Remarkably, seven of the nine games this weekend are tipped to be whitewashes, with not one tipster picking Gold Coast, Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs.

Check out all the R19 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Essendon – 17 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton

Last week: 6
Total: 104

CALLUM TWOMEY

Essendon – 19 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton

Last week: 7
Total: 102

JOSH GABELICH

Essendon – 28 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton

Last week: 6
Total: 99

SARAH BLACK

Essendon – 14 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton

Last week: 7
Total: 98

MATTHEW LLOYD

Essendon – 26 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton

Last week: 7
Total: 98

SARAH OLLE

Essendon – 25 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton

Last week: 6
Total: 98

MICHAEL WHITING

Essendon – 22 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton

Last week: 6
Total: 98

KANE CORNES

Essendon – 8 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton

Last week: 6
Total: 97

NAT EDWARDS

Essendon - 23 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 96

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Essendon – 29 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton

Last week: 7
Total: 94

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Essendon – 10 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 92

TOTALS

Essendon 11-0 Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 11-0 Gold Coast
St Kilda 11-0 West Coast
Hawthorn 6-5 Collingwood
Geelong 11-0 Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 11-0 Richmond
Brisbane 4-7 Sydney
Fremantle 11-0 Melbourne
Carlton 11-0 North Melbourne