HAWTHORN and Collingwood's virtual elimination final in Saturday's twilight slot has divided our tipsters, while Brisbane and Sydney's clash on Sunday is also on a knife's edge.
The rising Hawks are favoured to end the reigning premier's season - but only just - with both teams going into the match equal on points.
The top-four battle between the Lions and Swans at the Gabba is also expected to go down to the wire.
Remarkably, seven of the nine games this weekend are tipped to be whitewashes, with not one tipster picking Gold Coast, Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs.
Check out all the R19 tips below
DAMIAN BARRETT
Essendon – 17 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 104
CALLUM TWOMEY
Essendon – 19 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 102
JOSH GABELICH
Essendon – 28 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 99
SARAH BLACK
Essendon – 14 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 98
MATTHEW LLOYD
Essendon – 26 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 98
SARAH OLLE
Essendon – 25 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 98
MICHAEL WHITING
Essendon – 22 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 98
KANE CORNES
Essendon – 8 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 97
NAT EDWARDS
Essendon - 23 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 96
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Essendon – 29 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 94
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Essendon – 10 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 92
TOTALS
Essendon 11-0 Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 11-0 Gold Coast
St Kilda 11-0 West Coast
Hawthorn 6-5 Collingwood
Geelong 11-0 Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 11-0 Richmond
Brisbane 4-7 Sydney
Fremantle 11-0 Melbourne
Carlton 11-0 North Melbourne