Stephen Coniglio walks from the ground after Greater Western Sydney's clash against Richmond in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney midfielder Stephen Coniglio will miss Saturday's clash against Gold Coast due to his troublesome shoulder injury.

The 213-gamer was restricted to running laps at the Giants' main training session on Thursday with forward Brent Daniels revealing Coniglio may be absent for next week's trip to face Melbourne as well.

"I don't think he'll play this week. It'll be a week by week thing, his shoulder's still a bit sore," Daniels said ahead of his 100th game at Engie Stadium on Saturday.

"We're hopeful we'll get him back in the next couple weeks, but we're not really sure."

James Peatling is the favourite to replace Coniglio, while Xavier O'Halloran may come in for Toby Bedford if his appeal over a three-game suspension fails at the AFL Appeal Board on Thursday.

All-Australian defender Sam Taylor was involved in main training and was spotted having a lengthy discussion with coaching staff as he pushes to play against the Suns, but he'll likely be held back another week.

More to come