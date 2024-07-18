Finally, Adelaide's last few draft classes are coming together on the field

Brayden Cook, Riley Thilthorpe and Josh Rachele after the round 18 match between Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, July 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE RETURN of Riley Thilthorpe, albeit as a late cameo, gave Adelaide a different complexion last week against St Kilda, and the club's No.2 pick from the 2020 draft is the linchpin of the Crows' draft cohort that will be called on to shape the next step for Adelaide under coach Matthew Nicks.

Thilthorpe's absence until round 18 due to a knee injury was a significant blow for Adelaide to deal with on the eve of its season. Its plans, with Thilthorpe so central, were thrown and the Crows weren't able to recover, losing five of their first six games.

His return last week as the substitute, when he came into the game in the final quarter and kicked two goals from seven disposals, gave a different presence to Adelaide's forward half.

The hulking 22-year-old was one of nine players the Crows have drafted since the end of 2020 to be playing against St Kilda after Hugh Bond also made his AFL debut.

Bond, who was pick No.50 at the 2022 draft, lined up for his first game alongside fellow 2022 national draftees Billy Dowling and Max Michalanney, who has been a permanent fixture in Adelaide's back half in his first two seasons at the level.

As well as the full haul of their 2022 national picks, the Crows' three 2021 draftees were also out there, with Zac Taylor recently making his debut after being picked at No.44 in his draft campaign.

Taylor has played the past three games, having come through in the same draft class as No.6 pick Josh Rachele and No.36 pick Jake Soligo.

Josh Rachele and Zac Taylor after the round 18 match between Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, July 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Soligo's ascent into a group of rising midfielders in the game has seen him be the huge positive in Adelaide's season, where he's averaged 22 disposals and four clearances a game.

Thilthorpe's comeback meant the Crows had three of their four remaining 2020 national draft selections out there against the Saints, with only the injured Luke Pedlar (shoulder) missing.

Thilthorpe, Brayden Cook and Sam Berry were the others, with mature-ager James Rowe the only member of Adelaide's 10 national draft picks between 2020-22 no longer on the list.

It is a group that, spearheaded by Thilthorpe, will be relied upon to drag the Crows back into finals contention in 2025.