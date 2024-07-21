Chad Warner and his Sydney teammates after their loss to Brisbane in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The query on ladder-leading Sydney after three losses in four weeks

- Bulldogs on the surge after stunning Cattery win

- The reigning premier's flag defence is over, courtesy of 'compelling' Hawks

- From third to fringe finalists, the weight of expectation is crushing Dons again

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.