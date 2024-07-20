Richmond resisted as long as it could but with so much on the line Port Adelaide lifted to a strong win

Connor Rozee during the round 19 match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval, July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SPEARHEAD Charlie Dixon has kicked four goals to help Port Adelaide overwhelm Richmond by 41 points and climb into the top eight.

The Power jumped from ninth to fifth spot on the ladder with a hard-fought 16.20 (116) to 11.9 (75) win on Saturday night at Adelaide Oval.

After a tight initial three quarters, the Power booted four goals to none in the final term.

Port half-back Dan Houston was instrumental in the victory with 25 disposals and Dixon's scoring was supported by three goals from Mitch Georgiades and two from Willie Rioli.

Captain Connor Rozee (24 touches) also booted two majors, Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines (32 possessions) and ex-skipper Travis Boak (24, one goal) were prominent, while Jordon Sweet ruled the rucks.

The last-placed Tigers were brilliantly served by Daniel Rioli, who gathered 28 disposals and kicked two goals, and Rhyan Mansell slotted three goals.

Stalwart Dion Prestia (24 disposals, one goal), on-baller Jacob Hopper (25) and Jayden Short (23) were also busy, but the Tigers remain anchored on the bottom with two wins.

Richmond veteran Prestia kicked the opening goal as the visitors started strongly but failed to cash in on the scoreboard.

The Tigers at one stage had 16 to six inside 50s but a late Willie Rioli goal gave Port, propelled by 21 disposals between ex-captains Wines and Boak, a 4.2 to 3.3 edge at quarter-time.

The teams then traded goals in the second stanza as the Power gained ascendancy but, like their opponents in the first term, failed to fully convert.

Port kicked 3.6 to 3.3 for the quarter and held an eight-point break at half-time despite the visitors boasting the two leading ball-winners to the break, Rioli (21 touches) and Prestia (18).

In the third term, Richmond snuck within one point when Rhyan Mansell slotted his third goal with a superb snap from a tight angle.

But the Power rallied with three goals in less than three minutes to create a 20-point advantage with five minutes remaining in the quarter.

The Tigers again rallied with two late goals and a Kamdyn McIntosh strike reduced their deficit to 10 points at three-quarter time.

In the last term, Port forward Dixon converted a set-shot early to sap Richmond's resistance - the Power kicking 4.8 to one point in the fourth quarter.

Age doesn't soften this beast

After 65 games with Gold Coast, Charlie Dixon celebrated his 150th match in a Port Adelaide jumper on Saturday night, kicking two goals and being the physical presence the Power needs as they seek a second flag. Port has a swag of good tall forwards - think Jeremy Finlayson, Mitch Georgiades and Todd Marshall - but Charlie brings a physical presence that affects defences and makes them nervous. His is a priceless quality in the quest for a flag.

Charlie Dixon celebrates during the round 19 match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval, July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rioli again proves his worth

As the Tigers look to rebuild there has been plenty of talk of their anticipated post-season activity, with one conversation revolving around whether Daniel Rioli will stay or be traded to Gold Coast for a rumoured two first round picks at the National Draft. Whatever happens, the triple-premiership hero again showed how valuable he is. Rioli was his side's best player with a team-high 28 disposals and two goals off half-back. Now 27 years old but with plenty of good football ahead of him, it will be intriguing to see what the future holds.

Daniel Rioli celebrates a goal during the round 19 match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval, July 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT ADELAIDE 4.2 7.8 12.12 16.20 (116)

RICHMOND 3.3 6.6 11.8 11.9 (75)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Dixon 4, Georgiades 3, Rozee 2, Rioli, L.Evans, Boak, Byrne-Jones, Lord, F.Evans

Richmond: Mansell 3, Rioli 2, Prestia, Koschitzke, Green, Campbell, Bolton, McIntosh

BEST

Port Adelaide: Rozee, Dixon, Wines, Houston, Boak, Butters

Richmond: Rioli, Prestia, Mansell, Baker, Hopper, Campbell

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Rozee (hip)

Richmond: TBC

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Quinton Narkle, replaced Ollie Lord at three-quarter time

Richmond: Tyler Sonsie, replaced Toby Nankervis at three-quarter time

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval