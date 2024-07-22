CARLTON star Patrick Cripps has closed the gap to Sydney gun Isaac Heeney in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award.
Cripps polled eight votes for his performance in Carlton's hard-fought win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.
The midfielder moved onto 86 votes overall to be in second place behind Heeney (92).
Collingwood star Nick Daicos (84), Fremantle midfielder Caleb Serong (81) and Sydney's Errol Gulden (78) round out the top five.
Serong polled nine votes in the Dockers' thrashing of Melbourne, while Gulden earned seven in the Swans' defeat to Brisbane.
Only Adelaide's Ben Keays and gun Roo Harry Sheezel took home perfect 10s in round 19.
St Kilda forward Tim Membrey, Western Bulldogs pair Adam Treloar and Rory Lobb, Brisbane gun Hugh McCluggage and Dockers pair Serong and Andrew Brayshaw all landed nine votes each.
Essendon v Adelaide
10 Ben Keays (ADEL)
8 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
5 Zach Merrett (ESS)
5 Samuel Durham (ESS)
1 Max Michalanney (ADEL)
1 Sam Berry (ADEL)
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast
8 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
7 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
5 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
5 Jack Buckley (GWS)
4 Ned Moyle (GCFC)
1 Connor Idun (GWS)
St Kilda v West Coast
9 Tim Membrey (STK)
8 Jack Sinclair (STK)
6 Rowan Marshall (STK)
5 Jack Steele (STK)
1 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
1 Josh Battle (STK)
Hawthorn v Collingwood
8 Jack Ginnivan (HAW)
8 Connor MacDonald (HAW)
5 James Sicily (HAW)
4 Conor Nash (HAW)
3 Dylan Moore (HAW)
1 Jarman Impey (HAW)
1 Massimo D'Ambrosio (HAW)
Geelong v Western Bulldogs
9 Adam Treloar (WB)
9 Rory Lobb (WB)
6 Ed Richards (WB)
2 Buku Khamis (WB)
2 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)
1 Bailey Dale (WB)
1 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
Port Adelaide v Richmond
8 Charlie Dixon (PORT)
5 Ollie Wines (PORT)
5 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
4 Daniel Rioli (RICH)
3 Connor Rozee (PORT)
3 Logan Evans (PORT)
2 Travis Boak (PORT)
Brisbane v Sydney
9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
7 Cameron Rayner (BL)
7 Errol Gulden (SYD)
5 Oscar McInerney (BL)
2 Dayne Zorko (BL)
Fremantle v Melbourne
9 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
9 Caleb Serong (FRE)
6 Josh Treacy (FRE)
4 Hayden Young (FRE)
1 Brandon Walker (FRE)
1 Michael Walters (FRE)
Carlton v North Melbourne
10 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
8 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
5 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
3 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
2 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
1 Tom De Koning (CARL)
1 Adam Saad (CARL)
LEADERBOARD
92 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
86 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
84 Nick Daicos (COLL)
81 Caleb Serong (FRE)
78 Errol Gulden (SYD)
74 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
71 Lachie Neale (BL)
70 Zach Merrett (ESS)
68 Chad Warner (SYD)
65 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
61 Sam Walsh (CARL)
57 Adam Treloar (WB)
55 Hayden Young (FRE)
53 Zak Butters (PORT)
53 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
52 Max Holmes (GEEL)
51 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
51 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
50 Max Gawn (MELB)
50 Hugh McCluggage (BL)