Crows players leave the ground after the round 20 match between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, July 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WITH finals still a slight chance for Adelaide going into Sunday's game against Hawthorn, the Crows' capitulation was extra disappointing for coach Matthew Nicks.

Adelaide led at quarter-time and could have been further ahead if not for wayward finishing, but from that point on it was all one-way traffic in the other direction as the Hawks kicked 13 of the next 14 goals on the way to a thumping 66-point win.

While Hawthorn is arguably the form team of the competition, Nicks had no delusions of his side's performance.

"As good as (Hawthorn) were, we were as bad," he said post-match.

"It's probably as bad as we've been for a number of years, unfortunately."

Nicks said the Crows were prepared to take on the hot Hawks in a match they knew was a must-win if they were to have any hope of September action.

"We knew we had a massive challenge ahead of us and we weren't up to it.

"There are a number of different reasons we're not performing at our best at the moment, but unfortunately that's probably the furthest we've been from our best tonight."

Nicks didn't want to expand too much on what held his side back, but did reference the absence of captain Jordan Dawson (concussion) and star forward Izak Rankine (suspension).

Asked where Adelaide was going to find improvement for 2025, Nicks suggested it was a matter of getting time and games into his players.

"I believe we've got the right group. We'll need a little more experience under our belt - we'll get that."

Regarding his own future at the club the embattled coach was adamant he was going nowhere.

"I'm confident that I'm the right man for the job."

As for disappointed fans who expected more from the Crows after being so close to finals last year, Nicks said he understood their pain and disappointment.

"We're hurting as much as they are at the moment."

Failing to meet supporters' expectations was the furthest thing from Sam Mitchell's mind with Hawthorn sitting just outside the eight as the surprise threat this season.

However, he is well aware there is plenty to do, despite the impressive form the Hawks have shown since losing their opening five games.

"There's part of us that's happy with how we're playing and things are going well, but we're still ninth. We're not where we want to be," Mitchell said.

"There's no week off for us, we're ninth, we have to keep going.

"We know if we win all our games we've got left, we'll make it."

An extra bonus for Hawthorn was getting the win in captain James Sicily's 150th game.

Sicily, who has been playing with a shoulder injury the past few weeks, spent the first three quarters in defence but was moved forward for the last term and kicked two goals.

"He's worked hard to get there (to 150 games)," Mitchell said.

"He's been through a knee, missed a whole season. I think when players have missed a huge chunk of footy like that the milestones mean a little bit more.

"We're rapt for him to make a contribution, to hit the scoreboard - he didn't get too far from the goalsquare in the last quarter when he went down there."