Scott Pendlebury confirms he has a contract in place to play a 20th season next year

Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during Collingwood's win over Richmond in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SCOTT Pendlebury has confirmed he will play on for a remarkable 20th season in 2025 as the Collingwood great gears up to become just the sixth man to play 400 AFL/VFL games.

Pendlebury, 36, will reach the extraordinary milestone when he lines up against fierce rivals Carlton at the MCG on Saturday night.

He can overtake Essendon great Dustin Fletcher (400 games) the following week and will draw level with Kevin Bartlett (403) if he plays all four remaining regular-season games.

After confirming his new contract, Pendlebury is also on track to overtake Shaun Burgoyne (407 games) for the third-most games played next year.

He could potentially leapfrog Michael Tuck (426) next year, but would need to go around again in 2026 to overtake record holder Brent Harvey (432).

Scott Pendlebury in action during Collingwood's win over Richmond in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"To be honest, I just want to get through 400 and try and get a win," Pendlebury told SEN radio on Monday morning.

"But I've got a contract for next year.

"So it'll depend on how my form and how the team's going.

"'Fly' (coach Craig McRae) has been really good with me and the conversations we have ongoing about where he sees me and where I see myself and also planning for the future

"Because I know that I'm probably on the back three of the golf course, probably the back two.

"So if I do happen to get there (break Harvey's record) it will be because the football club and me think it's the best thing to do, but it's not one where I'm going to put myself ahead of the club and try and get there for my own personal goals."

When pressed on whether his contract was signed for next year, Pendlebury said: "Yeah, it's all done.

"I think there's just a few final little details. But yeah, it's all locked away, so looking forward to playing next year."

Pendlebury is a two-time premiership player, former Collingwood captain and five-time best and fairest winner since he was drafted at pick No.5 in 2005.

He said he planned to soak up the occasion of his milestone game and looked forward to celebrating it with his family.

"I will take some time to reflect this week and reach out to all the people that have helped me along the journey to say 'thank you'," he said.

"Because as I've said probably a number of times, you don't get here by yourself."