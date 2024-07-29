Get set for the first week of Fantasy finals with some handy advice

Adam Treloar fends off Caleb Serong during the R14 match between Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on June 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

AFTER a big campaign, the AFL Fantasy finals are finally here for leagues playing a final eight.

Coaches who finished in the top four will get the double chance. A win, they're through to the round 23 preliminary finals, a loss and it's facing the winners of the elimination finals for teams ranked fifth to eighth.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Luxury trades are all part of what coaches are doing and they don't always work out right, but process is what it is about.

Adam Treloar is the No.1 trade target this week. He's in form with scores of 149 and 125 in his last two and has the Fantasy-friendly match-up against the Dees.

Can you trade a 'premium' to him? Roy floats the idea of moving Connor Rozee or Sam Walsh to the ball-magnet.

Connor Rozee during the round 19 match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval, July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Some midfielders can be traded, but the biggest name thrown up was Nick Daicos. Fears of a tag could mean an aggressive move could be on the cards.

Warnie is keen to correct his ruck move from three weeks ago. He chose Tim English over Rowan Marshall. That has cost him 75 points in that time. The boys discuss the upside of making that change this round.

Plenty of your questions are answered on the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast as The Traders help you get on the path for premiership glory.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In this episode …

0:45 - Warnie moved into the top 1000 while Roy hangs onto his top 100 hope.

3:00 - Tristan Xerri was a great VC option for round 20.

5:10 - Calvin wasn't happy with Marcus Bontempelli.

7:30 - A whopping 10 teams scored 2600.

12:00 - Hayden Young scored zero in the last quarter.

13:40 - There's a new leader in the Michael Barlow Medal with Oliver Dempsey now on top.

18:00 - A couple of new names in #TagWatchTW with Liam Stocker now on the list.

21:00 - Be across the game times this weekend with two Friday matches.

23:40 - Tom Stewart is still the No.1 defender target.

27:15 - Which defenders can we say goodbye to?

31:00 - The Suns have a good run. Can we pick Noah Anderson?

34:30 - Sam Walsh has taken just four marks in the last month.

39:00 - Which players would you be happy to buy into as midfielders?

41:00 - Is the Tim English to Rowan Marshall move a good one?

44:20 - Can you consider Jaiden Stephenson?

46:50 - James Peatling looks like a good F7 option.

50:45 - Early trades.

53:20 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

56:20 - What half-time score would you lock in as a loophole VC?

59:15 - Adam Treloar's upside is worth the trade.

1:02:40 - It's a bold move to trade Nick Daicos to Nic Newman.

1:05:00 - Calvin was spotted bowling on the weekend.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.