Scott Pendlebury is set to become only the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to reach the milestone and the first player from Collingwood Football Club to achieve the feat

Scott Pendlebury during the R10 match between Collingwood and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at the MCG on May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL wishes to congratulate Collingwood's Scott Pendlebury ahead of his 400th AFL game this round.

Taken with the fifth pick in the 2005 AFL Draft, Pendlebury has become a two-time premiership player, six-time All-Australian, five-time E.W. Copeland Trophy winner, 2010 Norm Smith Medallist and three-time ANZAC Day Medallist.

Pendlebury holds the record for the most career disposals (10,219*) and became the first player in VFL/AFL history to reach 10,000 disposals on ANZAC Day this year.

AFL Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dillon said Scott Pendlebury had produced an extraordinary level of performance across his career for Collingwood and sat easily among the greatest to have ever played for the Magpies.

"For 19 seasons, it has been our privilege as fans to watch Scott Pendlebury play our game," Mr Dillon said.

"Scott is the epitome of skill, with an extraordinary ability to use the ball brilliantly both by hand and foot, whatever the situation around him, coupled with great vision and an incredible football IQ.

"He has set the highest of training standards, leading his team mates by example both on and off the field, and has a CV deservedly packed with honours – including a Norm Smith medal, multiple Copeland trophies and All-Australian selections.

Scott Pendlebury holds the Norm Smith Medal and premiership medallion after the Grand Final between Collingwood and St Kilda in 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

"I also want to call out his leadership for the game, in his regular interactions with the AFL during his time as skipper of Collingwood, and his thoughtfulness and insight into the future direction of our game.

"The 400-club in our game requires an incredible love of footy and Scott will sit easily among the greatest we have seen.

"On behalf of the AFL, we congratulate Scott and Alex, and their children Jax and Darcy, on an immense contribution to our game."

The AFL's Historian has compiled a list of Pendlebury's career achievements:

The 400 club:

1983 - Kevin Bartlett (403)

1990 - Michael Tuck (426)

2015 - Dustin Fletcher (400)

2015 - Brent Harvey (432)

2021 - Shaun Burgoyne (407)

2024 - Scott Pendlebury (399*)

Pendlebury debuted in Round 10 against the Brisbane Lions in 2006.



Wore the number 16 in his first season before swapping to number 10.



Two-time premiership player (2010, 2023).



Five-time E.W. Copeland Trophy Winner (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016).



2010 Norm Smith medalist (2010 Grand Final replay).



2013 AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year.



206 games as Collingwood captain (2014-22), the Collingwood record ahead of Nathan Buckley's 161.



Pendlebury is one of seven people to captain their club at least 200 times, along with Joel Selwood, Stephen Kernahan, Dick Reynolds, Nick Riewoldt, Ted Whitten and Michael Voss.



Two-time AFL Players Association Best Captain (2020, 2022).



Rising Star nominee in 2007. Was the runner-up that year to Joel Selwood.



2007 AFL Coaches Association Best Young Player.



Six-time All-Australian (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019). Named in the squad on another five occasions.



11 appearances as All-Australian member (six in team, five in squad) is second only to Lance Franklin on 12 (eight team, four squad).



At 18 years and 61 days, he is set to become the quickest player to the 400 game milestone, breaking Michael Tuck's record by 13 days.



Has polled 900 AFL Coaches votes across his career, the third most behind Gary Ablett junior (1009) and Patrick Dangerfield (922).



Has polled Coaches votes in 173 games, 10 more than any other player.



On Anzac Day 2024, he became the first player to reach 10,000 disposals in VFL/AFL history.



Pendlebury holds the competition records for most career disposals, handballs and tackles.



Has played in front of 20,957,831 fans, making him the most watched player in the competition's history.

Scott Pendlebury greets fans after the R6 match between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG on April 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

There are 19 people who have played in front of 50,000 people at least 100 times, Pendlebury is the only person to have done so at least 200 times (202).



The first (and currently only) person to have played 100 games on a Friday.



In 2015, he became the first player to have a recorded a 60 game streak of 20+ disposals. Six other players have since achieved this.



Scored a goal with his first kick, the third member of the 400 club to do so (Michael Tuck and Brent Harvey).



Holds the record (alongside Steele Sidebottom) for the biggest gap between winning premierships – 13 years (2010 and 2023).



Has played in a record 34 games where his side won despite trailing at three quarter time. He has achieved the feat against every current team.



The sixth VFL/AFL player to 400 career games. He was the:

1,954th to 100 games

1,035th to 150

515th to 200

231st to 250

90th to 300

20th to 350

221 career Brownlow votes, the most by any player who has not won the award.



Has played 251 games at the MCG, the most by any player at a single ground.



Has played in 31 finals, equal-fifth most by any player.



The only person to have played in four finals with a margin of under two-points. He played in two one-point wins, a one-point loss and a draw.



14 podium finishes in club best and fairests, only Gary Dempsey (15) has had more. His record is five best and fairests, six runners-up and three third-places.



Holds the record for best and fairest podium finishes (10) in seasons where his team played in finals. Two more than any other player (Ron Barassi and Chris Judd).



Three senior coaches and one caretaker coach across his career:

127 games – Mick Malthouse

202 games – Nathan Buckley

Five games – Robert Harvey

65 games – Craig McRae

Is the only person to have played at least 30 VFL/AFL games under seven different Prime Ministers.



Has had 500 or more disposals in 13 seasons, two more than any other player.



Using Scott Pendlebury, it is possible to link from the VFL competition's first round through to the current day in just eight names:

Teddy Rankin (Geelong) played in Round One, 1897.

In 1910, Rankin played in a match with George Heinz (Geelong Cats).

In 1925, Heinz played in a match with Albert Collier (Collingwood).

In 1941, Collier played in a match with Lou Richards (Collingwood).

In 1955, Richards played in a match with Kevin Murray (Fitzroy).

In 1974, Murray played in a match with Simon Madden (Essendon).

In 1988-92, Madden played in six matches with Robert Harvey (St Kilda).

In 2006-08, Harvey played in 5 matches with Pendlebury.

Most games played against Scott Pendlebury:



Games Opponent Pendlebury W-L record 25 Tom Hawkins 12-13 25 Joel Selwood 11-14 22 Kade Simpson 16-6 22 Marc Murphy 16-6 22 Josh Kennedy CARL/WCE 12-10 22 Brendon Goddard 12-9-1 21 Lance Franklin 7-14 21 Dyson Heppell 14-6-1 21 Isaac Smith 6-15 21 Shannon Hurn 11-10



Pendlebury is the only person who played in at least 10 wins against Joel Selwood.



Win-loss records in 50 game spans:

Best: 43-6-1 (2010-12)

Worst: 17-33 (2015-18)