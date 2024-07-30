There's some positive injury news for Sydney ahead of its clash against Port Adelaide

James Rowbottom celebrates a Sydney goal against Greater Western Sydney in R15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY will welcome back pressure machine James Rowbottom for Saturday night's trip to face Port Adelaide and admit a rest for gun ruckman Brodie Grundy is a possibility at some stage in the coming weeks.

The Swans are still six points clear at the top of the ladder, but Sunday's 39-point loss to the Western Bulldogs - their fourth defeat in five games - was their worst performance of the season by some distance.

While key injuries are playing their part, the defeat also raised the question of whether Grundy will benefit from an extra rest ahead of the finals.

Peter Ladhams and Brodie Grundy during Sydney's training session on February 16, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The 30-year-old has seemed to be labouring slightly at times in recent weeks and with Peter Ladhams showing good form in the VFL, a freshen up may be an option.

Coach John Longmire says that won't necessarily happen against Port, but it's a situation they're monitoring.

"We talk about it all the time, what's the best thing for all of our players?," Longmire said on Tuesday.

"We manage them during the week, he's one that we've looked after at different times. If he hits that patch or time where he might need a spell, we'll consider that. We rely upon heavily what he feels and his feedback, he's an experienced 200 game player. He knows what his body's feeling like. I'm sure if he feels like a rest, he'll tell us that."

Brodie Grundy leaves the field after Sydney's win over Collingwood in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rowbottom's return is timely into a midfield that seemed to be missing his unmatched endeavour against the Bulldogs.

"He'll be back this week, it's good to have him back," Longmire said.

"He's a crash and bash player. Hopefully he's enjoyed the couple of weeks off. He's a very important player for us."

In positive news, reliable defender Lewis Melican's hamstring injury that forced him to be subbed out against the Dogs is not as bad as first thought and he's an outside chance to play against the Power.

Forward Will Hayward will also be a close watch as he battles a slight knee and ankle issue.

Lewis Melican in action during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

One of the more interesting moves made by the Swans in their loss to the Dogs was the move of key forward Logan McDonald back into defence after Melican left the ground.

It's an option Longmire feels they'll potentially explore again.

"He can certainly play there, we've thought that over the years. Once we lost Melican we needed another tall against a tall marking forward line. I think he can play at either end," he said.

"To go back is actually a useful thing to do and it helps your football. Hopefully he got something out of the weekend I think it'll help him develop."

Sydney's response to the poor showing against the Bulldogs will be a fascinating watch against a Port side that has won four of its past five games.

Despite his side performing at a remarkably high level for nearly the entirety of the season prior to Sunday, Longmire insists a lack of energy is no excuse.

"I don't accept that. Every team has that stretch of games where you've just got to get things done. We're playing in-form teams, we've just got to find a way to get it done. The things that we're looking at don't necessarily take an enormous amount of energy. You've just got to make sure that you're working together," he said.

"Every team goes through challenges during the course of the year, every team goes through patches. Whether it's injuries or form as a team. When you get those patches, you've got to work your way through it.

"The good thing is we've got plenty of evidence that we know what works."