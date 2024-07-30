Join Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of another huge round of footy

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round 21.

This week's Round Table topics include:

- Are the Suns too dismissive of their regular in-season losses?

- Dayne Zorko is flourishing in 2024

- The incredible turnaround at 'The Scray' in the past month; they're the form side of the competition

- Adam Treloar is a lock for his first AA blazer

- Jamarra is the No.1 key forward in the game right now

- Why Caleb Serong could be a Brownlow Medal smokey

- Players having their own media platforms and finding themselves in hot water (Tom Green, Sam Draper)

- Gabo's deep-dive into the career of Scott Pendlebury and what makes him tick

- Is he the greatest Collingwood player ever?

- Groundhog Day for Essendon, where nothing has changed

- Sarah's update from the Games and Harry Garside's raw post-fight interview

- What we're looking forward to this weekend

