Our footy experts have made the call on round 21

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

IS THE Hawthorn bubble about to burst? All 11 of our tipsters are picking Greater Western Sydney to claim the points at their Canberra home and put a huge dent in the Hawks' finals aspirations.

And despite sitting a game-and-a-half clear on top of the ladder, Sydney's recent form slump is expected to continue with a loss to Port Adelaide.

The hot Dogs are predicted to extend their winning streak, and will Scott Pendlebury be celebrating or commiserating at the end of the Pies-Blues clash?

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - nine points

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Geelong

Carlton

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 115

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 23 points

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 113

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 21 points

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Geelong

Carlton

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 111

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - 29 points

Gold Coast

Richmond

Geelong

Carlton

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 110

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 20 points

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 110

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 109

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 108

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Geelong

Carlton

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 108

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Geelong

Carlton

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 108

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 16 points

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Geelong

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 104

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

West Coast

North Melbourne

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 102

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 11-0 Melbourne

West Coast 1-10 Gold Coast

North Melbourne 10-1 Richmond

Geelong 11-0 Adelaide

Collingwood 1-10 Carlton

Port Adelaide 6-5 Sydney

Greater Western Sydney 11-0 Hawthorn

Essendon 0-11 Fremantle

St Kilda 0-11 Brisbane