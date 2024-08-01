Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

IS THE Hawthorn bubble about to burst? All 11 of our tipsters are picking Greater Western Sydney to claim the points at their Canberra home and put a huge dent in the Hawks' finals aspirations.

And despite sitting a game-and-a-half clear on top of the ladder, Sydney's recent form slump is expected to continue with a loss to Port Adelaide. 

The hot Dogs are predicted to extend their winning streak, and will Scott Pendlebury be celebrating or commiserating at the end of the Pies-Blues clash?

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - nine points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 115

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 23 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 113

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 21 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 111

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - 29 points
Gold Coast
Richmond
Geelong
Carlton
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 110

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 20 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 110

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane

Last week: 4
Total: 109

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane

Last week: 4
Total: 108

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 108

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 108

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 16 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 104

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 22 points
West Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 102

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 11-0 Melbourne
West Coast 1-10 Gold Coast
North Melbourne 10-1 Richmond
Geelong 11-0 Adelaide
Collingwood 1-10 Carlton
Port Adelaide 6-5 Sydney
Greater Western Sydney 11-0 Hawthorn
Essendon 0-11 Fremantle
St Kilda 0-11 Brisbane