IS THE Hawthorn bubble about to burst? All 11 of our tipsters are picking Greater Western Sydney to claim the points at their Canberra home and put a huge dent in the Hawks' finals aspirations.
And despite sitting a game-and-a-half clear on top of the ladder, Sydney's recent form slump is expected to continue with a loss to Port Adelaide.
The hot Dogs are predicted to extend their winning streak, and will Scott Pendlebury be celebrating or commiserating at the end of the Pies-Blues clash?
DAMIAN BARRETT
Western Bulldogs - nine points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 115
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 23 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 113
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 21 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 111
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs - 29 points
Gold Coast
Richmond
Geelong
Carlton
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 110
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs - 20 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 110
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 109
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 108
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 108
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 108
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - 16 points
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 104
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
West Coast
North Melbourne
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 102
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 11-0 Melbourne
West Coast 1-10 Gold Coast
North Melbourne 10-1 Richmond
Geelong 11-0 Adelaide
Collingwood 1-10 Carlton
Port Adelaide 6-5 Sydney
Greater Western Sydney 11-0 Hawthorn
Essendon 0-11 Fremantle
St Kilda 0-11 Brisbane