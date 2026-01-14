A strained calf is expected to sideline Clayton Oliver for at least the next fortnight

Clayton Oliver at Giants training on December 8, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney recruit Clayton Oliver has suffered a pre-season setback this week.

The three-time All-Australian will be sidelined for the next couple of weeks after straining his calf at training on Monday.

Oliver had made a fast start to his maiden summer at the Giants and isn't expected to miss too much of the program.

The 28-year-old moved from Melbourne to Greater Western Sydney during the trade period, despite having five years to run his contract at the Demons in a deal that cost the Giants only a future third-round pick.

Oliver has relished being out of a football fishbowl after a challenging few seasons since he won the fourth of his Melbourne best and fairests in 2022.

With the midfield in western Sydney now built around Tom Green and Finn Callaghan, Oliver is poised to add more inside grunt and add another dimension to a midfield that will be without Josh Kelly for most, if not all, of 2026.

Kelly underwent hip resurfacing surgery in November and isnt expected to be fit until July at the earliest.

GWS captain Toby Greene has been dealing with a glute issue and will need to prove his fitness ahead of next month's AAMI Origin clash in Perth between Victoria and Western Australia.

Coleman Medallist Jesse Hogan has almost fully recovered from the foot surgery he underwent last off-season to repair the problem that hampered him late in the home and away season.

Jesse Hogan warms up ahead of the elimination final between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at Engie Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Star forward Brent Daniels is also still working towards full training after surgery on his abdomen and groin at the end of last season, after being restricted to just seven appearances in 2025.

GWS will meet Sydney in the AAMI Community Series on February 26 before hosting Hawthorn at Engie Stadium in Opening Round.