Aidan Corr is facing a four-to-six-week delay, while Callum Coleman-Jones has also suffered a setback

Aidan Corr marks the ball during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

VETERAN North Melbourne defender Aidan Corr is facing a delayed start to the season after suffering a calf strain.

The 31-year-old is expected to be sidelined for between four and six weeks with the moderate-grade strain, casting a shadow over his availability for the Kangaroos’ pre-season match simulation against Melbourne in mid-February and their 2026 AAMI Community Series game against Collingwood on March 1.

"We'll program a more graduated return to group training for Aidan given both the grade of strain and his history of calf injuries," North Melbourne head of performance Kevin White said.

Former Demon Charlie Spargo remains in non-contact training as he rehabilitates a shoulder issue.

Charlie Spargo after joining North Melbourne from Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: North Melbourne FC

Spargo, who crossed to the Roos during trade period, will have to tick off structure and function tests before making a return to main training, which the club is hopeful will be in late February.

Ruck Callum Coleman-Jones’ pre-season has also been interrupted, with a minor calf strain keeping him out of main training for another one to two weeks.

Coleman-Jones picked up the injury during a "high-loading conditioning session" over the summer break.

Jack Buckley and Callum Coleman-Jones compete during Greater Western Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Callum's recovered well and is progressing through his running reload phase since returning to the club," White said.

"The plan is to build out his football function and running intensity over the next 1-2 weeks and then reintegrate into main group skills again.”

Jackson Archer is set for surgery in two weeks after rupturing his ACL on Monday.