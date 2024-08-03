Geelong has come home strong to notch an important five-point win over Adelaide

Shaun Mannagh (left) and Jeremy Cameron celebrate a goal during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has survived a massive scare from Adelaide, with Jeremy Cameron booting six goals to help the Cats claim a dramatic five-point win and leap back into the top four.

But the win was somewhat soured by a potentially serious right knee injury to talented defender Sam De Koning, with the Cats nervously awaiting scans.

After Adelaide led early in the final term, defender Lawson Humphries proved Geelong's unlikely hero, sinking his first AFL goal to help deliver a 13.12 (90) to 13.7 (85) win at GMHBA Stadium.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 12:11 Full post-match, R21: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 21’s match against Adelaide

08:42 Full post-match, R21: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 21’s match against Geelong

01:58 Jezza’s freakish bag of tricks brings six Jeremy Cameron leads his side to an enthralling victory with a sensational bag of six goals

07:13 Highlights: Geelong v Adelaide The Cats and Crows clash in round 21

04:50 Last two mins: Cameron brilliance spells heartbreak for Crows The thrilling final moments between Geelong and Adelaide in round 21

00:45 Humphries’ epic first goal brings house down Lawson Humphries puts Geelong in front late in the final term with a major he’ll never forget

00:56 Huge concern as key Cat subbed with knee injury Geelong utility Sam De Koning is substituted out of the contest after appearing to hurt his knee while changing direction

00:56 Rachele’s ridiculous term silences crowd Josh Rachele comes to life in a superb third-quarter patch including an assist and two goals

00:45 Cameron cooking it up at the Cattery Jeremy Cameron adds two more enthralling goals to his tally to pump up the home faithful

00:33 Fog clears congestion and finds Keays to goal Ben Keays acknowledges teammate Darcy Fogarty after the forward produces some handy work to create an opportunity

00:43 Jezza genius catches Crows cold Jeremy Cameron uses his smarts around the sticks to punish a careless Adelaide defence

00:38 Crafty Cats snap into gear with Stengle and Mannagh Tyson Stengle and Shaun Mannagh show their prowess around the goals to get Geelong off to a flyer

The win propels Geelong, at least temporarily, into second place on the ladder behind Sydney while also setting up a blockbuster clash with Fremantle at Optus Stadium next Saturday.

CATS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Cats Tom Stewart (28 disposals), Patrick Dangerfield (21 disposals) and Tanner Bruhn (23 disposals) were busy.

Shaun Mannagh kicked two goals and provided plenty of drive while Tyson Stengle was lively and finished with 20 touches and one goal after a week in the spotlight.

Riley Thilthorpe (three goals), Josh Rachele (three goals) and Taylor Walker (two goals) were dangerous while Crows skipper Jordan Dawson (27 disposals) and Rory Laird (29 touches) got to work in the middle.

It was a scrappy affair early at GMHBA Stadium, which had patches of sand throughout the turf.

The Cats led by eight points at both quarter time and halftime, but Cameron's fourth and fifth goals, via an unconventional snap and a checkside on the run respectively, helped Geelong to a 22-point lead in the third quarter.

But the Crows booted the final four goals of the term, including two to Rachele, with Jake Soligo putting them in front by three at the final change.

After Thilthorpe extended Adelaide's lead to nine, the Cats got to work.

Humphries brilliantly snapped Geelong back in front before Cameron's sixth proved enough to break Adelaide hearts.

The Crows will host the in-form Western Bulldogs next Sunday.

Stengle draws first blood after tumultuous week

Geelong backed Tyson Stengle to perform well against Adelaide after the goalsneak spent several hours in hospital last weekend after collapsing in a nightclub. The 25-year-old, who signed a five-year-deal in June, didn't take long to repay the Cats' faith, kicking the first goal of the game and giving Geelong momentum early.

Nervous wait after De Koning subbed out

The Cats will be sweating on scans after young defender Sam De Koning was helped off the field late in the third term with a knee concern. He appeared to sustain the injury without any contact - merely turning before dropping to the turf in pain when his right knee gave way. He was substituted out of the game and was replaced on-field by Jack Bowes.

Jezza's day out

While he's no stranger to kicking big bags, there was something special about Jeremy Cameron's six-goal haul against the Crows. Not only did the 31-year-old kick the match-sealer, but he kicked goals in a variety of different ways. From a soccer across the goal square to a high kick that nearly saw the ball exit the stratosphere, Cameron's skills were on full display.

GEELONG 3.4 7.5 10.8 13.12 (90)

ADELAIDE 2.2 6.3 11.5 13.7 (85)

GOALS

Geelong: Cameron 6, Mannagh 2, Neale, Stengle, Bruhn, Henry, Humphries

Adelaide: Rachele 3, Thilthorpe 3, Walker 2, Sholl, Soligo, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy

BEST

Geelong: Cameron, Stewart, Bruhn, Atkins, Dangerfield

Adelaide: Laird, Dawson, Sholl, Soligo, Crouch, O'Brien

INJURIES

Geelong: Sam De Koning (knee)

Adelaide: None

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Jack Bowes (replaced Sam De Koning in the third quarter)

Adelaide: Dan Curtin (replaced Matt Crouch in the fourth quarter)