Chris Scott is confident Sam De Koning has avoided a serious knee injury, while also piling praise on Tyson Stengle's performance after a week in the spotlight

Sam De Koning reacts after injuring his knee during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is confident Sam De Koning has avoided a serious right knee injury after he was substituted out of the Cats' nail-biting five-point win over Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday evening.

De Koning was helped off late in the third quarter after he grabbed at his right knee and hit the turf, without any contact.

But coach Chris Scott allayed fears of an ACL injury, saying it was an issue De Koning had also dealt with last week - and the defender could have returned to play.

"They tell me not to be concerned - they being our medical staff," Scott said.

"It's more a patella issue, rather than anything deeply structural within the knee."

Scott also hailed Tyson Stengle's "super" response to a week of scrutiny after the small forward helped deliver the the 13.12 (90) to 13.7 (85) victory.

Stengle, 25, was cleared to play despite spending several hours in hospital after he collapsed in a Geelong nightclub in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

He had 20 disposals, 14 contested possessions, nine score involvements, five tackles and kicked the first goal of Saturday night's win.

"I just thought he was super," Scott said.

"One, it's just great news that physically, he's in good shape, and his health and wellbeing is solid and our medical staff were very confident of that early in the piece. So that makes you breathe a bit of a sigh of relief.

"But there's some mental pressure that comes with it as well. And people talk about building resilience - sometimes in those moments, it would be forgivable to crumble a little bit. And he did the opposite.

"He looked like he was the one in our team looking to take the moment as much as anything.

"I thought he was super in the game, and the way he handled the whole week, I thought was a credit to him as well."

Stengle, who recently signed a five-year contract extension, has turned his career around, including winning the 2022 premiership at Geelong, since he was sacked by Adelaide for off-field reasons in 2021.

"What I will say is he is a monumental success story, that kid, if you know anything about what he's had to overcome," Scott said.

"Yeah, we'll all be critical of people, making errors here and there. But with Tyson, you'll come away and go 'we should be proud of him'.

"Once we bring them (players) in, we've got their back. That's our responsibility.

"The easiest thing in the world is to take the moral high ground, turf them out."

Crows coach Matthew Nicks said Josh Rachele (three goals) had played his best game for Adelaide.

Riley Thilthorpe (three goals) and Taylor Walker (two goals) were dangerous while Crows skipper Jordan Dawson (27 disposals) and Rory Laird (29 touches) were strong.

However Nicks was left lamenting Adelaide losing clearances 53-33 and inside-50s 58-42.

"We had our opportunity to maybe not so much steal it," he said.

"But you're not going to win too many games with some of the stats lines that came out from this one, unfortunately."