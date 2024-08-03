Port Adelaide blew Sydney away in the opening term before continuing on the way to a 112-point win

Charlie Dixon celebrates during the round 21 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has slaughtered Sydney by 112 points to fly into the top four after holding the ladder leaders scoreless in the opening term.

The Power surged to a 71-point lead before the Swans notched their first score, eventually steamrolling to a 22.16 (148) to 5.6 (36) victory at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Their third consecutive win leaves Ken Hinkley's charges a chance to sit second on the ladder should results fall their way on Sunday.

Sydney, having lost five of their last six games, now lead the competition by just four points.

The loss is the biggest in John Longmire's 13-year tenure as coach.

Rubbing more salt to the wound, the Swans have also lost eight straight matches against the Power.

Port young gun Mitch Georgiades and Willie Rioli both kicked four goals, while Willem Drew kept Swans ball magnet Chad Warner to just 19 touches.

Drew also led the game with 32 disposals, well supported by Ollie Wines, Zak Butter and Jason Horne-Francis.

The hosts, eager to celebrate defender Aliir Aliir's 150th match in style, brutally overpowered the Swans from the first bounce with seven goals to none to build an early 45-point lead.

Such was their dominance that Sydney, trailing 20 inside-50s to five, recorded a forward-half kicking efficiency of zero per cent in the opening quarter.

Darcy Byrne-Jones continued the onslaught, scoring a major just thirty seconds into the second term.

A rushed behind gave Sydney its first score near the 20-minute mark before Isaac Heeney broke through with his side’s first major.

It is the fourth match since 1997 that the Swans have been held to less than 10 points at half-time.

In the end, Port cruised home with nine goals to four across the second half.

Hayden McLean was Sydney's only multiple goalscorer with two, while Errol Gulden led with 25 disposals and Brodie Grundy produced eight clearances.

Former Port ruck Peter Ladhams featured in his first game of the season after coming in for key forward Joel Amartey (managed) as a late swap.

Sydney returns home to host Collingwood at the SCG, while Port Adelaide travels to the MCG to play Melbourne.

Are the Swans cooked?

In of the most even seasons in memory the only thing that seemed certain was that Sydney would be there at the pointy end. Even after losing three out of four from round 16 to 19 no-one thought any different - the Swans' four losses to that stage had come at a combined total of 10 points. But the past two weeks have seen the wings come off. Amazingly, even after dropping five of the last six games, Sydney is still a win clear on top, but with a trio of tough games to come, a top-four position is no longer guaranteed, or even a home final.

Chad Warner during the round 21 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Georgiades goes from extra to leading man

At the beginning of 2024 Mitch Georgiades was fourth banana in Port Adelaide's tall forwards basket, sitting behind Charlie Dixon, Todd Marshall and Jeremy Finlayson. And on the comeback from a knee injury that ended last year's campaign in April. And he sustained that injury in the SANFL. Now, due to various circumstances, he has become the Power's number one forward, kicking multiple goals in 11 of his 15 appearances this year, and 25 in the last eight rounds. Georgiades has become a major weapon in Port's arsenal and will require a lot of attention from opposition coaches if they want to stop the Power surge.

Mitch Georgiades celebrates during the round 21 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The joys of a new home

Players love nothing more than registering a win against their former club, and for Aliir Aliir the happiness just keeps coming. Since crossing from the SCG at the end of 2020 the defender has faced the Swans four times for four wins, including last year's thriller where he spoilt Ollie Florent's after-the-siren shot inches short of the goal line. Saturday night was his 150th and he enjoyed every moment of it. No wonder he's always grinning.

Aliir Aliir before his 150th game with son Ayom in round 21 between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 3. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE 7.3 13.8 17.9 22.16 (148)

SYDNEY 0.0 1.3 3.4 5.6 (36)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 4, Rioli 4, Dixon 3, Houston 2, Evans 2, Sweet, Rozee, Ratugolea, Horne-Francis, Byrne-Jones, Boak, Wines

Sydney: McLean 2, Hayward, Adams, Heeney

BEST

Port Adelaide: Drew, Georgiades, Horne-Francis, Houston, Butters, Rozee

Sydney: Gulden, Blakey, Heeney, Grundy

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Sydney: NIl

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Quinton Narkle, replaced Darcy Byrne-Jones at three-quarter time

Sydney: Luke Parker, replaced Corey Warner in the second quarter

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval