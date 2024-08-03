MELBOURNE defender Steven May is set for a stint on the sidelines after suffering multiple fractured ribs in Friday night's loss to Footscray.
May was subbed out of the match following a collision with Bulldogs forward Sam Darcy in the second quarter, before being taken to hospital via ambulance for scans.
It is the second time the premiership Demon has dealt with the injury, having played through two cracked ribs earlier in the season, with scans showing the latest injury is to the same ribs he injured earlier in the year.
May has since been discharged from hospital, but no timeline has been set for his return.
Melbourne footy performance manager Alan Richardson said the 32-year-old's wellbeing was the club's main priority with three rounds remaining.
"Unfortunately, Steven sustained fractures to his ribs during the match last night," Melbourne footy performance manager Alan Richardson said.
"He was taken from the field and assessed, before being substituted out of the game at half time.
"Pleasingly, there are no internal or underlying issues related to the injury. Steven has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.
"The injury he sustained is to the same ribs he injured earlier in the year. The club's medical team will continue to monitor Steven closely, with a return-to-play timeline to be determined in the coming days.
"Steven's well-being is our main priority, and we will support him through his recovery."
Friday night's loss effectively ended Melbourne's hopes of a top-eight finish. The Demons sit in 12th spot on the ladder, two games and significant percentage adrift of eighth spot.
Melbourne faces Port Adelaide, Gold Coast and Collingwood in the final three rounds.