Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Sam Wicks, Archie Perkins, Harvey Harrison. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Sunday August 11, 12.10pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday August 11, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Carlton at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday August 10, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Mid-season recruit Cooper Lord was one of Carlton's best as the Blues produced a stunning fourth-quarter surge to beat Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

Lord had a team-high 30 disposals to go with eight tackles and six clearances and the Blues kicked six goals to one in the last term after trailing by 14 points shortly after three-quarter time.

Alex Mirkov had a dominant day in the ruck, finishing with 45 hitouts and a game-high nine clearances.

Ashton Moir was busy with 19 disposals and seven marks, while Jaxon Binns had 16 disposals and a goal. Small forward Corey Durdin kicked a goal from seven disposals.

VFL-listed forward Liam McMahon was the matchwinner with seven goals to go with 11 disposals and eight marks, including three majors in the final term.

Learn More 05:39

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Collingwood at Tramway Oval, Friday August 9, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Young forward Harvey Harrison is set to undergo a knee reconstruction after tearing his ACL in Collingwood's 29-point loss to Sydney on Friday afternoon.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury early in the game and will consult a surgeon in coming days.

Harry DeMattia made a strong case for a senior debut before the season's out with another standout performance.

The 2023 first-round draftee collected 23 disposals, five marks, seven tackles, four clearances and kicked a goal to be among the Magpies' better players.

Solid left-foot punt from Harry DeMattia 🙌



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/k2yzGYTOdh — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 9, 2024

Midfielder Lachie Sullivan had the ball on a string early, collecting 17 touches to half-time, before finishing with 26 disposals, five marks, five tackles and four clearances.

Ed Allan (23 disposals, eight tackles, five clearances), Finlay Macrae (29 disposals, seven clearances) and Reef McInnes (17 disposals four clearances) were all busy, while Category B rookie Wil Parker was prolific across half-back with 19 touches and 10 marks.

Learn More 01:28

Forward Ash Johnson (eight disposals, three marks) was the only multiple goal scorer with two majors.

Defenders Jakob Ryan (21 disposals, four marks), Charlie Dean (19, five), Oleg Markov (14, five) and Tew Jiath (19) all did their bit, while tall forward Nathan Kreuger (seven disposals) and rookie defender Josh Eyre (three) were other AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Gold Coast at Windy Hill, Saturday August 10, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Archie Perkins and Elijah Tsatas impressed as Essendon beat Gold Coast by 12 points on Saturday.

Perkins finished with 28 disposals and seven clearances, while Tsatas had 25 and eight respectively.

Learn More 02:25

Returning from an ankle injury, mid-season recruit Saad El-Hawli made his mark again with 21 disposals and a goal.

Saad El-Hawli makes the Suns pay 😤



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/TQMJr4Kn4I — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 10, 2024

Nick Hind (29 disposals) was good again, while Peter Wright kicked a game-high three goals from his eight disposals and six marks.

Lewis Hayes (15 disposals and eight marks), Tex Wanganeen (20) and Vigo Visentini (10) were also solid, while Jayden Davey had his chances, finishing with 0.3.

Veteran ruckman Todd Goldstein battled hard with Ned Moyle and finished with 10 disposals and 23 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: South Fremantle v Peel Thunder at Fremantle Oval, Saturday August 10, 2.30pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel Thunder's clash

Will Brodie was prolific in Peel Thunder's 10-point win over South Fremantle, picking up 44 disposals at Fremantle Oval.

The midfielder had an astonishing 36 handballs, while he also had seven clearances and managed a goal with one of his eight kicks.

Neil Erasmus was also prolific with 35 disposals, seven tackles and eight clearances, while James Aish finished with 28 touches.

Liam Reidy was completely dominant in the ruck, winning 54 hit outs and having 19 disposals and four clearances.

Ethan Hughes was busy with 20 disposals and nine marks, while youngster Cooper Simpson kicked two goals from 10 disposals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Carlton at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday August 10, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Mitch Knevitt and Mitch Hardie played well as Geelong suffered a 23-point loss to Carlton on Saturday.

Knevitt had 31 disposals and kicked two goals, while Hardie gathered 35 touches to go with his eight tackles and seven clearances.

Learn More 01:59

Young midfielder George Stevens battled hard for 24 disposals and Phoenix Foster made his mark up forward, kicking 3.2 from 13 touches.

Jhye Clark (20 disposals) and Oscar Murdoch (14) were solid.

Also in action for the Cats were Connor O'Sullivan (16 disposals and six marks), Emerson Jeka (15) and Ted Clohesy (10 and a goal).

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Gold Coast at Windy Hill, Saturday August 10, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

It was just another Saturday in the VFL for Rory Atkins as the prolific veteran racked up 40 disposals in Gold Coast's 12-point loss to Essendon.

Brayden Fiorini (29 touches, 0.3) and Joel Jeffrey (26 disposals, nine marks, 1.2) also had plenty of the ball but didn't make the most of their scoring opportunities in the tight contest.

Ruckman Ned Moyle was literally and figuratively big with 22 hitouts, 18 disposals, one goal and a game-high nine clearances.

Darcy Macpherson also slotted one major score from 22 touches.

Malcolm Rosas jnr (14 disposals), Jack Mahony (14) and Sam Day (seven) kicked two goals apiece, while Will Rowlands (eight) kicked one.

Jack Mahony slams it home!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/QASHara1LB — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 10, 2024

Hewago Oea was busy with 18 disposals and seven marks, Tom Berry had 19 touches and rookie Oskar Faulkhead finished with 20 possessions.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday August 11, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens at Alberton Oval, Sunday August 11, 2.10pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sandringham at Swinburne Centre, Sunday August 11, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sandringham at Swinburne Centre, Sunday August 11, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Collingwood at Tramway Oval, Friday August 9, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Sam Wicks' hopes of a speedy recall to Sydney's senior side could be scuppered by the VFL Match Review Officer after an incident in the game against Collingwood on Friday.

Wicks, one of four players omitted after Sydney's heavy defeat to Port Adelaide last week, is set to come under scrutiny for a dump tackle on Ash Johnson that left the Magpie with a concussion.

Learn More 00:34

Wicks kicked a goal and had 14 disposals to go with an equal game-high of eight tackles and five clearances as the surged in the second half to beat the Magpies by 29 points at Tramway Oval.

Ruck Peter Ladhams was dominant all over the ground, kicking three goals and having 24 disposals to go with 19 hit outs in the ruck, with his offsider Lachlan McAndrew gathering 30 hitouts, 11 touches and one goal.

Learn More 02:00

Joel Hamling continued his strong season up forward, kicking three goals and having nine marks.

Angus Sheldrick's return from injury kicked up a gear with a dominant display that saw him finish with 36 disposals and seven clearances.

Caleb Mitchell (28 disposals), Aaron Francis (26 disposals and 10 marks) and Corey Warner (25 disposals and seven clearances) were also busy, while West Australian Ben Edwards continued to impress with 23 disposals and eight clearances.

Indhi Kirk also took his share of marks with eight and 21 disposals, Harry Arnold had seven and 18, and Cooper Vickery finished with nine and 18.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v East Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday August 10, 11.10am AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Speedster Jack Petruccelle was West Coast's best on Saturday, finishing with 23 disposals, six clearances and one goal in the Eagles' loss to East Perth.

Jamaine Jones also kicked a goal from 19 touches, while ruckman Matt Flynn keeps pushing for a senior recall, collecting 17 disposals, 19 hitouts and five clearances.

Rhett Bazzo was busy with 16 touches, Jordyn Baker had 17 and Jai Culley finished with 16 and a team-high eight clearances.

Teenager Archer Reid kicked one goal, while fellow tall Loch Rawlinson slotted two.

Young ruck duo Coen Livingstone and Harry Barnett were quiet.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Footscray at Kinetic Stadium, Sunday August 11, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash