Levi Ashcroft will join his brother Will at the Lions in November's Telstra AFL Draft

Levi Ashcroft in action during Vic Metro's clash with the Allies in the 2024 Marsh AFL Boys National U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

PROJECTED top-end draft pick Levi Ashcroft will play for Brisbane next year after agreeing to join the Lions as a father-son selection.

Ashcroft, a midfield star for both Sandringham and Vic Metro at this year's Marsh Under-18 National Championships, will follow in the footsteps of his triple premiership winning father, Marcus.

The 17-year-old will join older brother Will at the Lions, who is in his second season after heading north in late 2022.

Speaking at the Gabba on Thursday morning ahead of Brisbane's main training session, Ashcroft said the thought of playing alongside Will was just too good to pass up.

"It's huge. It's been a dream of mine since I was younger," he said.

"I've played with him at school level and Sandy and that's some of my favourite games I've played in my junior career.

"To hopefully play here in front of the Lions fans at the Gabba, in Lions colours, will be a dream come true."

Coach Chris Fagan was beaming after the younger Ashcroft confirmed his decision.

"Collingwood have got the Daicoses and the Lions have got the Ashcrofts," he said.

"I'm sure he'll have a good impact on AFL footy when he starts his career. It's great news."

While Ashcroft will play for the Lions' VFL team against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday, Fagan's attention will be on Saturday's senior blockbuster in Brisbane.

The Lions coach said his team would be out for "redemption" against a Giants team that handed them an Anzac Day hiding earlier in the season.

The 54-point loss dropped the Lions to a 2-5 win-loss record and seemingly on the brink of being out of finals contention.

Since then, they've lost just once, winning the past nine matches to vault into second position.

"We're playing an opposition team that gave us our worst beating for the year back in round seven," Fagan said.

"That was probably our low point for the year. Hopefully we get some redemption."

Key defender Darragh Joyce (jaw) is available to return and trained in headgear, while rangy forward Eric Hipwood is also expected to put his hand up for selection after missing Sunday's win over St Kilda with groin soreness.