The teams are in for Sunday's round 22 games

L-R: Zac Williams, Izak Rankine, Paddy Dow. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON has welcomed back Zac Williams for its crucial clash with Hawthorn, Adelaide will be boosted by Izak Rankine's return against the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda has dropped Paddy Dow for its battle against Richmond.

The Blues have also added Lachie Cowan, but they lose Adam Cerra (hamstring) and Matthew Cottrell (shoulder). The Hawks have recalled Cam Mackenzie for the dropped Josh Ward.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

Rankine's return from a four-game suspension in place of Billy Dowling will be massive for the Crows as they face the unchanged Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval.

And former No.3 draft pick Dow is one of two omissions for the Saints, along with Riley Bonner. Ryan Byrnes and Hunter Clark come into the side against Richmond.

Dow's axing means he'll miss the chance to face off against his brother Thomson, who is one of four inclusions for the Tigers.

Samson Ryan, Jacob Bauer, Kaleb Smith are the others to come in, while injured trio Liam Baker, Steely Green and Tom Brown join the retired Dustin Martin out of the side.

Learn More 07:09

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: L.Cowan, Z.Williams

Out: A.Cerra (hamstring), M.Cottrell (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Matthew Kennedy

HAWTHORN

In: C.Mackenzie

Out: J.Ward (omitted)

Last week's sub: Luke Breust

Richmond v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: S.Ryan, J.Bauer, K.Smith, T.Dow

Out: L.Baker (concussion), S.Green (ankle/toe), D.Martin (retired), T.Brown (ankle/shoulder)

Last week's sub: Kamdyn McIntosh

ST KILDA

In: R.Byrnes, H.Clark

Out: R.Bonner (omitted), P.Dow (omitted)

Last week's sub: Paddy Dow

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: I.Rankine

Out: B.Dowling (omitted)

Last week's sub: Dan Curtin

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel