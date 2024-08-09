CARLTON has welcomed back Zac Williams for its crucial clash with Hawthorn, Adelaide will be boosted by Izak Rankine's return against the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda has dropped Paddy Dow for its battle against Richmond.
The Blues have also added Lachie Cowan, but they lose Adam Cerra (hamstring) and Matthew Cottrell (shoulder). The Hawks have recalled Cam Mackenzie for the dropped Josh Ward.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS
Rankine's return from a four-game suspension in place of Billy Dowling will be massive for the Crows as they face the unchanged Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval.
And former No.3 draft pick Dow is one of two omissions for the Saints, along with Riley Bonner. Ryan Byrnes and Hunter Clark come into the side against Richmond.
Dow's axing means he'll miss the chance to face off against his brother Thomson, who is one of four inclusions for the Tigers.
Samson Ryan, Jacob Bauer, Kaleb Smith are the others to come in, while injured trio Liam Baker, Steely Green and Tom Brown join the retired Dustin Martin out of the side.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11
Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
CARLTON
In: L.Cowan, Z.Williams
Out: A.Cerra (hamstring), M.Cottrell (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Matthew Kennedy
HAWTHORN
In: C.Mackenzie
Out: J.Ward (omitted)
Last week's sub: Luke Breust
Richmond v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: S.Ryan, J.Bauer, K.Smith, T.Dow
Out: L.Baker (concussion), S.Green (ankle/toe), D.Martin (retired), T.Brown (ankle/shoulder)
Last week's sub: Kamdyn McIntosh
ST KILDA
In: R.Byrnes, H.Clark
Out: R.Bonner (omitted), P.Dow (omitted)
Last week's sub: Paddy Dow
Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: I.Rankine
Out: B.Dowling (omitted)
Last week's sub: Dan Curtin
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel