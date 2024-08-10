North Melbourne players look dejected after their loss to West Coast in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson felt the Kangaroos were taught a harsh lesson in their thrilling loss to West Coast on Saturday.

Oscar Allen's clutch kick with 18 seconds left secured a comeback win for the Eagles in Hobart, further boosting interim coach Jarrad Schofield's stocks.

The Eagles kicked the final four goals at Blundstone Arena to overcome the Kangaroos, who were up by 35 points in the third term.

Clarkson said the Roos would learn from the defeat as they fell short of winning back-to-back games for the first time since the start of last year.

"We're just disappointed because we had plenty of chances to win that game," he said.

"Sometimes you need to go through these harsh lessons as a side. 

"West Coast got too many easy goals (when) we had opportunities to kill the ball." 

Clarkson is hopeful Harry Sheezel (31 disposals and two goals) will be fine to play next week after getting through the second half "a little bit sore" following a knock to his ankle.

Allen slotted five goals, kicking the winner after an effort from retiring veteran Andrew Gaff fell short.

It was 16th-placed West Coast's fifth victory this year and second in a row after beating Gold Coast in a come-from-behind effort last round. 

"The heart was racing a bit but you live for those moments … that’s why you coach," Schofield said. 

07:45

Full post-match, R22: Eagles

Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against North Melbourne

The 49-year-old, who has lifted the Eagles' intensity since taking over from Adam Simpson, hasn't officially declared his interest in the full-time head coaching gig. 

"What I've said all along is I'm in a position (where) I get an opportunity to help the team be better," he said.

"I'm enjoying what I'm doing … it's the reward the players are getting from their hard work."