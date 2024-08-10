The Roos must learn from their heartbreaking loss to the Eagles, coach Alastair Clarkson said

North Melbourne players look dejected after their loss to West Coast in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson felt the Kangaroos were taught a harsh lesson in their thrilling loss to West Coast on Saturday.

Oscar Allen's clutch kick with 18 seconds left secured a comeback win for the Eagles in Hobart, further boosting interim coach Jarrad Schofield's stocks.

The Eagles kicked the final four goals at Blundstone Arena to overcome the Kangaroos, who were up by 35 points in the third term.

Clarkson said the Roos would learn from the defeat as they fell short of winning back-to-back games for the first time since the start of last year.

"We're just disappointed because we had plenty of chances to win that game," he said.

"Sometimes you need to go through these harsh lessons as a side.

"West Coast got too many easy goals (when) we had opportunities to kill the ball."

Clarkson is hopeful Harry Sheezel (31 disposals and two goals) will be fine to play next week after getting through the second half "a little bit sore" following a knock to his ankle.

Allen slotted five goals, kicking the winner after an effort from retiring veteran Andrew Gaff fell short.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:49 Full post-match, R22: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 22’s match against West Coast

01:49 Colossal Oscar starts the fire and inspires in heroic day out Oscar Allen slots five second-half majors including a stunning match-winner to lead his side to victory

07:45 Full post-match, R22: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against North Melbourne

07:13 Highlights: North Melbourne v West Coast The Kangaroos and Eagles clash in round 22

02:30 Last two mins: Eagles produce three late goals to stun Roos Watch the thrilling final moments as West Coast came from behind to beat North Melbourne

00:50 Experienced Eagles guns combine for electric gem Elliot Yeo threads a cracker from the boundary after Liam Ryan's elite gather

01:00 Awesome Allen goes berserk in incredible two-minute blitz Oscar Allen drills two majors and sets up another for Jamie Cripps to cut the margin in quick time

00:30 Harley's hanger! Young Eagle takes Mark of the Year contender Harley Reid springs to the sky and sticks a super speccy

00:33 Hot-handed Powell turns it on with brilliant bursting double Tom Powell shows his class and skill to slot a pair of eye-catching finishes

00:39 Sublime Sheezel oozing more class in clinical half Harry Sheezel glides his way to a lovely bending finish with his 18th disposal

00:52 Electric Ford finds spark with dancing boundary beauty Eddie Ford weaves his way through traffic and threads a ripper from the angle

00:46 Hansen jnr's jets wins the race with golden soccer Robert Hansen jnr uses his pace to soccer through a clever major

00:38 Early Eagles pressure cooker brings cool Trew finish Zane Trew snaps the opening major after a terrific Oscar Allen tackle

It was 16th-placed West Coast's fifth victory this year and second in a row after beating Gold Coast in a come-from-behind effort last round.

"The heart was racing a bit but you live for those moments … that’s why you coach," Schofield said.

The 49-year-old, who has lifted the Eagles' intensity since taking over from Adam Simpson, hasn't officially declared his interest in the full-time head coaching gig.

"What I've said all along is I'm in a position (where) I get an opportunity to help the team be better," he said.

"I'm enjoying what I'm doing … it's the reward the players are getting from their hard work."