Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says GWS were more ferocious at the ball than his side on Saturday

Toby Greene celebrates Greater Western Sydney's win over Brisbane in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DESPITE winning six games on the trot, Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley says his team is "far from the finished product" as it marches towards another tilt at September.

The Giants broke down Brisbane's Gabba fortress on Saturday afternoon, sending most of the 31,364 spectators home disappointed after kicking the final six goals of the game.

LIONS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

It completed a huge comeback after trailing by 30 points at quarter-time and 15 early in the last.

In a performance reminiscent of last Sunday's come-from-behind win over Hawthorn, GWS finished full of running to, at least temporarily, storm into second position on the ladder.

Kingsley was delighted with the Giants' response following the slow first quarter.

"We're really confident in our game, but then again, we're not perfect," he said.

"Like I said last week, we've got to play more than 40 minutes of footy against the Hawks, and I felt like we played more than 40 minutes, but we still had lapses that could have proved really costly.

Previous Next 07:04 Full post-match, R22: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 22’s match against Brisbane

05:35 Full post-match, R22: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 22’s match against GWS

07:13 Highlights: Brisbane v GWS The Lions and Giants clash in round 22

00:42 Lightning strikes twice as Jones jets away to stun Gabba Darcy Jones delivers two scintillating goals to snatch the lead in the final term and silence the home crowd

00:46 Charlie bizarrely hurts ankle celebrating Daniher’s goal Joe Daniher lands a cracking major but has his celebrations cut short as Charlie Cameron lands awkwardly on his ankle

00:28 Toby’s dump tackle sparks big scuffle on wing Tensions spiral as GWS skipper Toby Greene gets penalised for this tough tackle on Brandon Starcevich

00:46 Ah Chee’s double glee puts Lions back on track Callum Ah Chee pops up for a handy pair as Brisbane regains the ascendancy in the second term

00:39 Stutter works for Jesse’s goal before Ward gets full reward Jesse Hogan gets the Giants off the mark before Callan Ward adds another moments later to stem the tide

00:45 Joe opens the show with sneaky toe Brisbane draws first blood as Joe Daniher creeps out the back and does just enough to conjure the opening goal

03:05 Match Previews R22: Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Lions and the Giants and the Gabba

"So, we continue to work on it. We've always got something to work on. We're far from the finished product.

"That's exciting, but now we're coming towards the pointy end of the season."

Ahead of hosting Fremantle next weekend and travelling to Ballarat to face the Western Bulldogs in the final round, Kingsley is confident of getting ruckman Kieran Briggs and midfielder Stephen Coniglio back from injury.

In their absence, it was second-year tyros Aaron Cadman (three) and Darcy Jones (two) that lifted in the critical final term with five goals between them.

Learn More 07:04

"They don't always get their rewards in the moment. Sometimes it takes time, and they work incredibly hard, those two," Kingsley said.

"Today, it was their turn.

"I thought Aaron, when he launches at the ball, he looks like a wonderful player. His kicking was terrific.

"Darcy's just got speed to burn and anytime that ball's out in space, he's a pretty handy player and he's a tough player. He doesn't seem to panic too much. He's got a great head on his shoulders. He's very skilful, clearly. So, add it all up, that that's where you get the result."

Learn More 00:42

Chris Fagan was philosophical about Brisbane's loss, saying despite the wayward goalkicking, it was the work around the contest that cost the Lions victory.

"To a degree we let them off the hook, but I wouldn't just completely blame it on accuracy," Fagan said.

"I think after quarter-time their ferocity in the hunt and ferocity to put pressure on us was way better than ours and that's the reason why they won.

"We weren't able to match that, and that's unusual for us."

Learn More 05:35

Fagan said Brisbane's midfield was outplayed, which was "unusual" after being the driving force behind the nine-match winning streak that ended on Saturday.

With its top four prospects now at the mercy of other results, Brisbane will face Collingwood at the MCG next Saturday followed by Essendon at the Gabba.

"I'd like to think we're going to win every week, but I'm probably not being realistic in this competition," he said. "It's so so hard to stay up and play at a high level.



"Maybe this is just the little check we needed to bounce back up again for the final two weeks."