Darcy Cameron is eyeing a strong finish to the home-and-away campaign as the Magpies fight to keep their finals dream alive

Darcy Cameron, Nick Daicos, Jack Bytel and Steele Sidebottom celebrate during the match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD ruckman Darcy Cameron insists the reigning premiers can still pick themselves up and fight to keep their season alive.

Chasing back-to-back flags for the first time since 1935-36, the Magpies coughed up a 27-point lead in their "heartbreaking" three-point loss to Sydney on Friday night.

It left Craig McRae's side facing must-win clashes against Brisbane and Melbourne over the remaining two weeks of the home-and-away season.

But even that might not be enough to break back into the top eight.

"We're going to fight to the very end with two big games to come," Cameron told reporters on Monday.

"The season's been crazy and you saw on the weekend the results just keep getting more and more weird ... (so) there is still hope.

"You can't predict anything this season, so we're just going to go out there and play our brand this week and hopefully things can fall in place for us."

Collingwood has a positive recent record against Brisbane, having won last year's epic Grand Final by four points and backed up with a 20-point win at the Gabba in round three.

But there has been plenty of water go under the bridge as the two sides prepare to renew hostilities at the MCG on Saturday.

The Lions surged into premiership favouritism on the back of a nine-match winning streak before losing to Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

Oscar McInerney and Darcy Cameron in action during the match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"They're a super tough opponent," Cameron said.

"They're probably the in-form side at the moment, so we've got to be ready for that and go out and play our best.

"I'm sure the coaches will review what we did well in those last two games (against Brisbane) but their game style has changed a lot throughout the year.

"We'll look to what they did the last couple of weeks and I'm sure they'll come out breathing fire after losing to GWS over the weekend, so we've got to expect their best."

Collingwood held off a fast-finishing Carlton in round 21 before being overrun by the Swans last week.

Cameron pointed out an ability to handle momentum shifts will be key against Brisbane.

"We're not out of it yet. This game means a lot for us," he said.

"It's our last home game for us and if the 'Magpie Army' can turn up and support us like they always do, which I'm sure they will, that will be big for us.

"We're going to go out there and execute our game style for 100 per cent of the game, not just 90 per cent like we've seen over the last two weeks."